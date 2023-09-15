Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II Practice report

Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

Kyle Larson ended up fastest in Friday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway as the top speeds all came from the first session.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Larson’s average speed of 126.353 mph led the way with Chris Buescher (125.724 mph) and Bubba Wallace (125.141 mph).

In all, the top seven speeds overall came from the first 20-minute session. William Byron led Group B with an average lap speed of 124.678 mph).

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Ty Gibbs had the best average speed (124.291 mph). Buescher and Byron were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Larson was quick to set the pace in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 126.353 mph.

Buescher, who won this race a year ago, was second fastest (125.724 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (125.141 mph).

Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five.

Of the three other playoff drivers in the group, Ross Chastain was eighth, Joey Logano 11th and Kevin Harvick was 14th.

There were no on track incidents during the session.

Group B

Byron ended up fastest in the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 124.678 mph.

Alex Bowman was second quick (124.629 mph) and Tyler Reddick – who won last weekend’s race at Kansas – was third (124.613 mph).

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch completed the top five.

Of the other playoff drivers in the group, Ryan Blaney was 12th, Martin Truex Jr. was 24th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was 25th, Brad Keselowski was 28th and Michael McDowell was 30th.

