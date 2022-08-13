Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond
NASCAR Cup / Richmond II Qualifying report

Kyle Larson beats Ross Chastain to Richmond Cup pole

Kyle Larson led a Chevrolet sweep of the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:

Larson, the last of 10 cars to qualify in the final round on Saturday, posted an average lap speed of 117.177 mph to top fellow Chevy driver Ross Chastain (116.883 mph) for the pole.

It’s the third pole of the season for Larson, the reigning Cup Series champion, and 13th of his career. So far this season Larson has yet to turn a start on the pole into a win.

“I definitely got in there (Turns 1 and 2) a little too hot and got loose but I felt like I got through the center and off OK and was decent in (Turns) 3 and 4,” Larson said.

“I’m happy. It’s cool to get a pole here at Richmond – I was not expecting to do that. I didn’t think we were that good in practice, so I’m happy with the hard work everybody has been putting in on our Chevys.

“Now we’ll go chase another win.”

Denny Hamlin ended up third-fastest in a Toyota (116.485 mph), Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starters for Sunday’s race are Martin Truex Jr., Cole Custer, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

Blaney tagged the wall on the first of his two qualifying laps in the final round but the damage did not appear to be significant.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 23.042     117.177
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 23.100 0.058 0.058 116.883
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 2 23.179 0.137 0.079 116.485
4 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 2 23.182 0.140 0.003 116.470
5 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 2 23.199 0.157 0.017 116.384
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 2 23.235 0.193 0.036 116.204
7 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 2 23.248 0.206 0.013 116.139
8 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 23.255 0.213 0.007 116.104
9 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 2 23.263 0.221 0.008 116.064
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 2 23.319 0.277 0.056 115.785

Round 1 / Group B

Hendrick teammates led the way in Group B with Larson posting the fastest average lap speed of 118.095 mph.

Bowman was second-fastest (117.822 mph) and Byron was third (117.734 mph). Keselowski and Custer rounded out the top-five and also advanced to the final round.

Among those who failed to advance out of Group B were Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher.

Round 1 / Group A

Blaney was last to make a quick lap in Group A and easily topped the chart with an average lap speed of 117.822 mph.

Hamlin was second-fastest (116.883 mph) and Truex was third (116.605 mph). Jones and Chastain was the final two drivers to advance to the final round.

Among those who failed to advance were Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond
Previous article

Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chandler Smith dominates in Richmond Truck playoff win Richmond
NASCAR Truck

Chandler Smith dominates in Richmond Truck playoff win

Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond Richmond II
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Kyle Larson beats Ross Chastain to Richmond Cup pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson beats Ross Chastain to Richmond Cup pole

Kyle Larson led a Chevrolet sweep of the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond

The first session proved the fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice with Ross Chastain leading the way at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Kimi Raikkonen on NASCAR Cup test: “So far it’s been good”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kimi Raikkonen on NASCAR Cup test: “So far it’s been good”

Kimi Raikkonen says he feels better prepared for his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing at Watkins Glen next weekend following his maiden Next Gen test run on Thursday.

Bubba Wallace signs multi-year NASCAR extension with 23XI Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace signs multi-year NASCAR extension with 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace has signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, and will remain the driver of its No. 23 Toyota Camry.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.