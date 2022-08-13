Tickets Subscribe
All me
NASCAR Cup / Richmond II Practice report

Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond

The first session proved the fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice with Ross Chastain leading the way at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond

Whether due to weather conditions or rubber built up on the track – or both – The top five overall fastest average lap speeds on Saturday came from the 20-minute Group A session.

Chastain topped Group A with an average lap speed of 117.513 mph.

Tyler Reddick was second, Austin Cindric third, Aric Almirola fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.

Joey Logano was fastest in Group B but his speed of 115.488 mph ranked just 13th overall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Chastain had the fastest average speed (115.419 mph). Almirola and Chase Elliott were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Logano topped the second 20-minute session with an average speed of 115.488 mph. He also ran the most laps in the session (47).

Alex Bowman was second-fastest (115.384 mph) and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson was third (115.177 mph).

Last weekend’s race winner, Kevin Harvick, was fourth and William Byron rounded out the top-five.

Group A

Chastain ended up fastest in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 117.513 mph.

Reddick was second-fastest (117.065 mph) and Cindric was third (116.948 mph). Almirola and Truex rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session. Harrison Burton completed the most laps (47).

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 38 22.976     117.514
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 25 23.064 0.088 0.088 117.066
3 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 44 23.087 0.111 0.023 116.949
4 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 46 23.096 0.120 0.009 116.903
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 37 23.120 0.144 0.024 116.782
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 42 23.154 0.178 0.034 116.611
7 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 17 23.157 0.181 0.003 116.595
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 36 23.204 0.228 0.047 116.359
9 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 28 23.222 0.246 0.018 116.269
10 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 28 23.266 0.290 0.044 116.049
11 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 33 23.280 0.304 0.014 115.979
12 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 47 23.331 0.355 0.051 115.726
13 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 47 23.379 0.403 0.048 115.488
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 30 23.393 0.417 0.014 115.419
15 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 24 23.400 0.424 0.007 115.385
16 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 23 23.428 0.452 0.028 115.247
17 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 29 23.442 0.466 0.014 115.178
18 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 33 23.513 0.537 0.071 114.830
19 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 39 23.516 0.540 0.003 114.815
20 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 28 23.550 0.574 0.034 114.650
21 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 42 23.553 0.577 0.003 114.635
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 34 23.555 0.579 0.002 114.625
23 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 30 23.582 0.606 0.027 114.494
24 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 22 23.598 0.622 0.016 114.416
25 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 32 23.618 0.642 0.020 114.320
26 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 30 23.622 0.646 0.004 114.300
27 45 Ty Gibbs Toyota 30 23.628 0.652 0.006 114.271
28 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 40 23.666 0.690 0.038 114.088
29 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 28 23.711 0.735 0.045 113.871
30 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 20 23.717 0.741 0.006 113.842
31 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 40 23.765 0.789 0.048 113.612
32 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 25 23.780 0.804 0.015 113.541
33 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 16 23.895 0.919 0.115 112.994
34 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 28 23.953 0.977 0.058 112.721
35 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 28 24.328 1.352 0.375 110.983
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 1 25.834 2.858 1.506 104.513
