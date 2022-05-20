NASCAR All-Star Race schedule, entry list and how to watch

How to watch NASCAR All-Star Race weekend

The 38th running of NASCAR's All-Star Race takes place this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity and Truck Series will also be at TMS for a packed weekend of racing.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event, which is being held in Texas for just the second time.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, May 20

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

4 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

8:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps / 220 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 21

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (167 laps / 250 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

7 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Open practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:15 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:35 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Open qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:55 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 22

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Open race - FOX SPORTS 1

8 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race - FOX SPORTS 1

NASCAR Open Entry List

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR All-Star Race entry list

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet All-Star Race Format The new All-Star format provides a major incentive to win any of the opening three stages or the pit stop competition during the break between Stages 2 and 3. STAGE 1 (25 laps): Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3. STAGE 2 (25 laps): Stage 2 winner starts second in final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3. SPECIAL STAGE BREAK/Pit Stop Competition: Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3. STAGE 3 (25 laps): Stage 3 winner starts third in final stage. FINAL STAGE (50 laps): Stage 1 winner starts first, Stage 2 winner second, Stage 3 winner third and pit stop competition winner fourth. If no “natural” caution occurs between laps 15-25, NASCAR will call an “All-Star” competition caution. Winner of the Final Stage earns $1 million.