Denny Hamlin fastest in lone All-Star Race practice

In the 15-minute session devoted to practice on the oval track, Hamlin led all 20 drivers with an average lap speed of 187.252 mph.

Kyle Larson ended up second (186.825 mph) and Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, was third (186.793 mph).

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Larson had the fastest average speed (185.017 mph). He was followed by Hamlin, Blaney and Kurt Busch, respectively, in that category

Teams also received five minutes of practice launching from pit road, which will be part of the one-on-one battles to set the final starting order in qualifying later Saturday night.

Open practice

Tyler Reddick, fresh off his win in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, topped the 15 minute practice for cars entered in Sunday’s All-Star Open.

Reddick’s average lap speed was 185.828 mph. He was followed by Erik Jones (185.739 mph) and Daniel Suarez (185.382 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Justin Haley rounded out the top-five.