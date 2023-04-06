Subscribe
Previous / Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin Next / Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with penalties yet again

NASCAR has once again penalized Hendrick Motorsports after they found violations with both the No. 24 and No. 48 cars.

Nick DeGroot
By:

NASCAR took William Byron's No. 24 and Alex Bowman's No. 48 cars back to the R&D Center after Richmond for 'further inspection.' Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) finished 1-2 in that race with Kyle Larson beating teammate Josh Berry. Larson's No. 5 car passed post-race inspection without issue.

The No. 24 and No. 48 teams have each been handed L1-level penalties. They were 60 driver and owner points, as well as five playoff points. Interim crew chiefs Brian Campe and Greg Ives have been suspended for the next two races and each fined $75,000 as well.

The teams were found to have made illegal modifications to the greenhouse of both cars.

The points penalty drops Bowman from the lead of the regular season standings down to seventh, while Byron drops from fourth to 14th.

Second offense

This is now the second time during the 2023 season that NASCAR has found the Hendrick organization to be in violation of the rules.

On March 15, NASCAR penalized all four Hendrick teams for the modification of single-source supplied parts, specifically the hood louvers.

Along with $100,000 fine and four-week crew chief suspension for each team, they were all docked 100 driver/owner points and 10 playoff points.

Last week, although an appeals panel found HMS guilty, they still rescinded all points penalties against them. They found the suspensions and monetary fines to be sufficient. 

Hendrick Motorsports released the following statement in response to these latest penalties: "We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin

Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Matt Crafton to sub for Cody Ware in Bristol Dirt Cup race

Matt Crafton to sub for Cody Ware in Bristol Dirt Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Bristol

Matt Crafton to sub for Cody Ware in Bristol Dirt Cup race Matt Crafton to sub for Cody Ware in Bristol Dirt Cup race

Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.