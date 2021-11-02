NASCAR releases start times and networks for 2022 season

Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR has released official start times and networks for the 2022 season.

19 of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series events will be aired on FOX (10) and NBC (9) during the 2022 season, the first time since 2009 that more events will air on broadcast than cable.

“Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans – whether at home or at the track – to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing the most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.” 

With NBCSN coming to an end at the conclusion of the calendar year, USA Network will pick up several races. A total of 26 Cup/Xfinity events will air on USA.

Complete times and network schedules for all three national series can be seen below. 

NASCAR Cup Series

Date

Race / Track

Network

Start Time (ET)

Radio

Sunday, February 6

Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Thursday, February 17

Duel at Daytona

FS1

7:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, February 20

DAYTONA 500

FOX

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, February 27

Auto Club

FOX

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 6

Las Vegas

FOX

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 13

Phoenix

FOX

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 20

Atlanta

FOX

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 27

COTA

FOX

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, April 3

Richmond

FOX

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 9

Martinsville

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, April 17

Bristol Dirt

FOX

7:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, April 24

Talladega

FOX

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 1

Dover

FS1

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 8

Darlington

FS1

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 15

Kansas

FS1

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 22

NASCAR All-Star Race (Texas)

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 29

Charlotte

FOX

6:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 5

World Wide Technology Raceway

FS1

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 12

Sonoma

FS1

4:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 26

Nashville Superspeedway

NBC

5:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 3

Road America

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 10

Atlanta

USA

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 17

New Hampshire

USA

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 24

Pocono

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 31

Indianapolis Road Course

NBC

2:30 p.m.

IMS/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 7

Michigan

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 14

Richmond

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 21

Watkins Glen

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 27

Daytona

NBC

7:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 4

Darlington

USA

6:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 11

Kansas

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 17

Bristol

USA

7:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 25

Texas

USA

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 2

Talladega

NBC

2:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 9

Charlotte Roval

NBC

2:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 16

Las Vegas

NBC

2:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 23

Homestead-Miami

NBC

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 30

Martinsville

NBC

2:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, November 6

Phoenix

NBC

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Date

Location

Network

Start Time (ET)

Radio

Saturday, February 19

Daytona

FS1

5:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, February 26

Auto Club

FS1

5:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 5

Las Vegas

FS1

4:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 12

Phoenix

FS1

4:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 19

Atlanta

FS1

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 26

COTA

FS1

4:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 2

Richmond

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, April 8

Martinsville

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 23

Talladega

FOX

4:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 30

Dover

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 7

Darlington

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 21

Texas

FS1

1:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 28

Charlotte

FS1

1:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 4

Portland

FS1

4:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 25

Nashville Superspeedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 2

Road America

USA

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 9

Atlanta

USA

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 16

New Hampshire

USA

2:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 23

Pocono

USA

5:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 30

Indianapolis Road Course

NBC

3:30 p.m.

IMS/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 6

Michigan

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 20

Watkins Glen

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, August 26

Daytona

USA

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 3

Darlington

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 10

Kansas

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, September 16

Bristol

USA

7:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 24

Texas

USA

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 1

Talladega

USA

4:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 8

Charlotte Roval

NBC

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 15

Las Vegas

NBC

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 22

Homestead-Miami

USA

4:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 29

Martinsville

NBC

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, November 5

Phoenix

USA

6:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Truck Series

Date

Location

Network

Start Time (ET)

Radio

Friday, February 18

Daytona

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, March 4

Las Vegas

FS1

9:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 19

Atlanta

FS1

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 26

COTA

FS1

1:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Thursday, April 7

Martinsville

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 16

Bristol Dirt

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 6

Darlington

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 14

Kansas

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 20

Texas

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 27

Charlotte

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 4

World Wide Technology Raceway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 11

Sonoma

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 18

Knoxville

FS1

9:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, June 24

Nashville Superspeedway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 9

Mid-Ohio

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 23

Pocono

FS1

Noon

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, July 29

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

FS1

9:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 13

Richmond

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, September 9

Kansas

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Thursday, September 15

Bristol

FS1

9:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 1

Talladega

FS1

12:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 22

Homestead-Miami

FS1

1:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, November 4

Phoenix

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM
