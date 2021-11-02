NASCAR releases start times and networks for 2022 season

19 of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series events will be aired on FOX (10) and NBC (9) during the 2022 season, the first time since 2009 that more events will air on broadcast than cable.

“Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans – whether at home or at the track – to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing the most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.”

With NBCSN coming to an end at the conclusion of the calendar year, USA Network will pick up several races. A total of 26 Cup/Xfinity events will air on USA.

Complete times and network schedules for all three national series can be seen below.

NASCAR Cup Series

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Sunday, February 6 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, February 17 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 20 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 27 Auto Club FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 6 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 13 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 20 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 27 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 3 Richmond FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 9 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 17 Bristol Dirt FOX 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 24 Talladega FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 1 Dover FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 8 Darlington FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 15 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race (Texas) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 29 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 5 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 12 Sonoma FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 26 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 3 Road America USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 10 Atlanta USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 24 Pocono USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Date Location Network Start Time (ET) Radio Saturday, February 19 Daytona FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 26 Auto Club FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 12 Phoenix FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 19 Atlanta FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 26 COTA FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 2 Richmond FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 8 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 23 Talladega FOX 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 30 Dover FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 7 Darlington FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 21 Texas FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 28 Charlotte FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 4 Portland FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 2 Road America USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 9 Atlanta USA 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 23 Pocono USA 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 3:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Saturday, August 6 Michigan USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, August 26 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 3 Darlington USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 10 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 1 Talladega USA 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval NBC 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami USA 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, November 5 Phoenix USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Truck Series

Date Location Network Start Time (ET) Radio Friday, February 18 Daytona FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, March 4 Las Vegas FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 19 Atlanta FS1 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 26 COTA FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, April 7 Martinsville FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 16 Bristol Dirt FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 6 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 14 Kansas FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 20 Texas FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 11 Sonoma FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 18 Knoxville FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 9 Mid-Ohio FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 23 Pocono FS1 Noon MRN/SiriusXM Friday, July 29 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 13 Richmond FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 9 Kansas FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, September 15 Bristol FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 1 Talladega FS1 12:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 4 Phoenix FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM