All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Chicago

NASCAR's EV prototype: How it differs from the Next Gen Cup car

On Saturday in Chicago, NASCAR unveiled its electric vehicle prototype race car in a new partnership with ABB.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
ABB NASCAR EV Prototype

ABB NASCAR EV Prototype

Photo by: NASCAR Media

The car isn't likely to ever see actual competition, but it part of the “NASCAR Impact” initiative, which is the sanctioning body’s platform to advance sustainability in electrification. The series plans to reduce its own carbon footprint to zero across its core operations by 2035.

John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president and chief racing development officer, said of the EV project: “As you know, we look towards net zero operating emissions for us by 2035, so at this point, I’m not sitting here saying we’re going to announce a series. That’s not what this is about.”

Instead, Probst said, the EV prototype is about “exploring what our future could be.”

“We built this car. We put it on track. That is our point, is to learn,” he said. “We’ll have a story tell as we learn. And we’ll be in the driver’s seat wherever our future takes us."

Read Also:

Here's a look at how the EV compares with the current Gen 7 (originally called Next Gen) car utilized in NASCAR Cup Series competition since 2022.

ABB NASCAR EV Prototype -- NASCAR Next Gen Cup car

ABB NASCAR EV Prototype

ABB NASCAR EV Prototype

Photo by: NASCAR Media

-- ABB NASCAR EV Prototype NASCAR Next Gen Car Cup
Length / Width / Height 185.5” / 78.6” / 56" 193.4”/ 78.6” / 50.4”
Wheelbase 110” 110”
Weight About 4,000 lbs About 3.485 lbs
Body  Generic CUV body styling made of flax fiber composite Composite symmetric body featuring integral flap systems, camera mounts and OEM-specific design elements
Chassis Steel tubing w/bolt-on front clip and front/rear bumpers Steel tubing with bolt-on front and rear clips and front/rear bumpers
Powertrain  3x STARD UHP 6-Phase motors (AWD: 1x Front and 2x Rear) Chevrolet R07 cast iron small block V8

Voltage Level

 756 VDC max N/A
Energy Content 78 kWh N/A
Cooling  Water glycol  Air exits radiator through hood louvers
Steering  Rack and pinion Rack and pinion
Suspension  Double wishbone billet aluminum control arms w/adjustable coil over shock absorbers Double wishbone billet aluminum control arms w/adjustable coil over shock absorbers
Brakes  Six piston monobloc front calipers / four piston monobloc rear calipers – heavy duty disc package Six piston monobloc front calipers / four piston monobloc rear calipers heavy duty & light duty disc packages
Wheels 18” x 12” forged aluminum 18” x 12” forged aluminum
Tires Goodyear Racing Eagles Goodyear Racing Eagles
ABB NASCAR EV Prototype

ABB NASCAR EV Prototype

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Daniel Suarez on upcoming NASCAR playoffs: "We have work to do"

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
2024 NASCAR at Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
2024 NASCAR at Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution

Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution

NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call

Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call
Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls

Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls
Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win

Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win

IndL Indy NXT
Mid-Ohio
Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia