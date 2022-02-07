Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum heat race and LCQ results
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash News

NASCAR’s Next Gen car hits early gremlins in LA Coliseum Clash

NASCAR’s all-new Next Gen car displayed some early technical trouble at the season-opening Busch Lite Clash exhibition race at LA’s Coliseum that took out early leader Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR’s Next Gen car hits early gremlins in LA Coliseum Clash
Charles Bradley
By:

Richard Childress Racing’s Reddick had led the race for 51 laps on the quarter-mile track, after passing Kyle Busch, until his car suddenly lost power under a caution following Ricky Stenhouse’s spin.

Rather than blame the car, Reddick held himself accountable for being too aggressive as he weaved and dumped the clutch on his 670bhp Chevrolet Camaro.

“I was trying to get some heat in the tyres,” he told Fox Sports, “and I think I broke the transaxle, I don’t know that’s a little scary, thinking about all the pitstops that we’ll do, just dropping the clutch like that. So, unfortunate, but I’d rather break it here than in a points-paying race or at the Daytona 500.”

On his performance until that point, he added: “Just an incredible job by my guys, my Chevrolet was amazing and we really did a lot of the right things going into this race and we took off a little better than Kyle did, and our car drove good in traffic.

“It’s a bummer but it’s not too heartbreaking at the same time because what I did directly caused the breakage it seems. We’ll learn from it, and hope to never let it happen again and turn it into a positive in the season that’s coming.”

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was the first retirement when he suffered a power steering issue after going a lap down early on.

“Mechanical,” he reported. “It looks like the power steering belt evidently came off and took the hose with it. We didn’t have any steering ability.

“This is something you will probably see a lot of this year. It’s just fixing all of the bugs that are going to happen. Unfortunately, [I] had a power steering issue.”

Meantime, another front runner Chase Briscoe was forced to park his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang under the same yellow flag with a driveline issue.

“No drive, it made a rattling noise when I hit the gas,” Briscoe reported over the radio.

Ryan Preece was another retirement just after the mid-race break in the 150-mile race due to a lack of brakes.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum heat race and LCQ results
Previous article

NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum heat race and LCQ results
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Massa teams up with Glock for Interlagos Stock Car ‘doubles race’
Stock Car Pro Series

Massa teams up with Glock for Interlagos Stock Car ‘doubles race’

LA Coliseum’s NASCAR track is “going to get faster and faster” - Childers Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

LA Coliseum’s NASCAR track is “going to get faster and faster” - Childers

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime
Formula 1

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Latest news

NASCAR’s Next Gen car hits early gremlins in LA Coliseum Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen car hits early gremlins in LA Coliseum Clash

NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum heat race and LCQ results
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum heat race and LCQ results

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum field set after chaotic heat races
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum field set after chaotic heat races

NASCAR on kickoff of 2022 season: "Buckle up, everyone."
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR on kickoff of 2022 season: "Buckle up, everyone."

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.