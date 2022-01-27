Results: Blaney ends Phoenix test on top of speed charts

Phoenix, which will once again host the title-decider for all three national divisions this year, is a critical track to get right for teams this season as they become acclimated with the Next Gen car.

The two-day test ended with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney on top of the speed charts at 131.907mph with teammate Joey Logano just behind at 131.738mph. Kyle Larson led Day 1 at 131.728mph.

The second day of testing was slowed by a couple incidents. 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion escaped unscathed after two spins at the exit of Turn 4. Rookie Todd Gilliland was not as fortunate when he lost traction exiting Turn 2, making contact with the outside wall.

The next time we see the new car on track will be in The Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum from February 5-6.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Best Speed (mph) 1 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 131.909 2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 131.738 3 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 131.502 4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 131.325 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 131.114 6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet 131.000 7 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 130.463 8 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 130.402 9 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 130.241 10 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 130.222 11 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 130.020 12 Wallace/KuBusch 23XI Racing Toyota 129.940 13 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 129.903 14 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 129.739 15 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 129.585 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 129.562 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 129.375 18 Loris Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 128.903