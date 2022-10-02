Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Chase Elliott out-duels Blaney to win Talladega Cup race Next / Blaney reflects on bittersweet result at Talladega
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II News

Rick Hendrick: "We don't want (the drivers) hurt"

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make safety improvements to the Next Gen car as soon as possible.

Jim Utter
By:
Rick Hendrick: "We don't want (the drivers) hurt"

One of Hendrick’s NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Alex Bowman, became the second series driver this season to miss a race after suffering concussion-like symptoms following a rear-impact accident last weekend at Texas.

Kurt Busch has remained sidelined since a similar wreck in July during qualifying at Pocono Raceway.

Asked if as an owner he would be comfortable having to spend more for safety changes to the car, Hendrick said, “Absolutely. I mean, for sure. Our drivers are so important, we don’t want them hurt.

“So, if it meant buying all new (rear) clips Monday morning, I’d do it. I’d be happy to do it. We want them safe. Be it like Alex, Kurt Busch, that’s hard. So I’m all for whatever it takes.

“I think the teams could fix it. If NASCAR wants to do it, I think everybody working together, we could do it in a hurry, test it, have it on the cars ASAP.”

Read Also:

Hendrick said he didn’t have any idea of Bowman’s possible concussion issue until after the driver visited doctors on Thursday.

“After the race, he said he didn’t feel good. Then Monday morning he didn’t feel well. They started working with him Tuesday,” Hendrick said. “Wednesday was good. He felt much better. Then Thursday he backed up, he didn’t feel good, so he went to see the doctor.

“I think hopefully he’ll be back next week. I think he will. He’s feeling good today and did yesterday. I guess he’ll go back and get evaluated here mid-week.”

'It's not about the playoffs'

Bowman was already the lowest driver in points remaining in the playoffs coming into this weekend and he added zero points by not competing Sunday at Talladega.

However, NASCAR has granted Bowman a waiver for missing the race and should he return and win next weekend at the Charlotte Roval he could still automatically advance to the semifinal round of the playoffs.

“These guys are stars. You spend a lot of money, like, bringing them along over the years. Then to have them hurt, you have sponsors and everything involved, they’re in the playoffs, they get knocked out of the playoffs,” Hendrick said.

“It’s not about the playoffs, it's about safety, having a guy that wants to be able to race again. We have done really well in the last 10, 15 years with safety in so many ways: the seats, the headrest, everything.

“This car, from the rear impact, it’s just like you’re sitting on a piece of steel. … We need to fix it as soon as we can.”

shares
comments

Related video

Chase Elliott out-duels Blaney to win Talladega Cup race
Previous article

Chase Elliott out-duels Blaney to win Talladega Cup race
Next article

Blaney reflects on bittersweet result at Talladega

Blaney reflects on bittersweet result at Talladega
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chase Elliott out-duels Blaney to win Talladega Cup race Talladega II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott out-duels Blaney to win Talladega Cup race

Allmendinger's bold last-lap pass nets Talladega Xfinity win Talladega II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger's bold last-lap pass nets Talladega Xfinity win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Chase Elliott's first 2022 playoff win is a timely one
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's first 2022 playoff win is a timely one

Chase Elliott’s first playoff victory of the 2022 season may have been the most difficult to obtain but it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Blaney reflects on bittersweet result at Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Blaney reflects on bittersweet result at Talladega

Ryan Blaney walked away from Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with an impressive points haul, but the race win slipped through his fingertips.

Rick Hendrick: "We don't want (the drivers) hurt"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rick Hendrick: "We don't want (the drivers) hurt"

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make safety improvements to the Next Gen car as soon as possible.

Chase Elliott out-duels Blaney to win Talladega Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott out-duels Blaney to win Talladega Cup race

With a big shove from Erik Jones on the final lap, Chase Elliott cleared for the lead and just edged Ryan Blaney to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.