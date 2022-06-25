Martin Truex Jr. confirms 2023 Cup return with JGR

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion will return for the 2023 season with Joe Gibbs Racing, confirming the news to the assembled media on Friday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Truex, 42, joined Joe Gibbs Racing at the start of the 2019 season.

The veteran driver has 31 victories at the Cup level, and has finished no worse than second in points in four of the last five seasons. He earned his only championship with Furniture Row Racing in 2017.

After nearly six months of thinking it over, he made his decision known to the team this week.

JGR confirmed the news with a single quote, attributed to Truex, that was posted to their social media pages: "I'm coming back."

Truex joined the Cup Series full-time in 2006 and has started over 600 races in his career. He currently sits 14th in the playoff standings (sixth in regular season points), still looking for hist first win of the 2022 season.