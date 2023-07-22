Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice

The top six average lap speeds in Saturday’s practice came from Group B led by Reddick’s lap at 168.596 mph.

Kyle Busch, who won the Truck race earlier Saturday, ended up second-fastest (168.482 mph) while William Byron was third (168.397 mph).

Denny Hamlin was seventh-fastest overall but the top driver from Group A.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron had the best average lap speed (167.464 mph). Reddick and Ty Gibbs were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Hamlin set the fastest average lap speed (167.854 mph) at the very end of the 20-minute session.

Blaney, who struggled on his first laps on the track, ended up second-fastest (167.401 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (167.326 mph).

A.J. Allmendinger was fourth and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Group B

Reddick set the pace early in Group B and topped the session with an average lap speed of 168.596 mph.

Busch was second-fastest and Byron third. Kyle Larson and last weekend’s race winner, Martin Truex Jr., rounded out the top five.

Chris Buescher spun around in Turn 2 in the opening minutes of the session but did not appear to suffer any damage to his No. 17 Ford.