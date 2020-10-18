What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 267 laps and split into three stages (80-80-107). Kansas hosts the opening race of the Round of 8 in the NCS playoffs where a win will solidify a driver's place in the Championship 4.

Brett Moffitt won Saturday's Truck race while Chase Briscoe captured his ninth checkered flag of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race that followed.

Additionally, Bret Holmes won the 2020 ARCA Menard's Series championship on Friday at the speedway.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Denny Hamlin has won the last two races at Kansas and is tied for the most victories among active drivers there with three. Only Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick have as many.

Reigning Cup series champion Kyle Busch was eliminated from the playoffs at the Charlotte Roval. After the points reset, it's Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch below the cut line.

