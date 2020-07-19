What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?
NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the 18th round of the 2020 Cup Series season.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will begin at 3 p.m. EST. with the green flag flying at 3:17 p.m. EST.
The race will be split into three stages 334 laps (105-105-124) and 500 miles. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner.
- Race: Texas Motor Speedway
- Date: Sunday, July 19, 2020
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Kyle Busch nearly swept Saturday's activities, winning both the Xfinity and Truck Series races at TMS. However, he was later stripped of the NXS win after failing post-race inspection, which was inherited by Austin Cindric.
Read Also:
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in the spring, was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola drew pole position with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney alongside.
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Texas Motor Speedway
O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Starting Lineup
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|3
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|10
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|12
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|15
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|17
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|18
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|20
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|23
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|25
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|Rick Ware Racing
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|29
|Gray Gaulding
|Rick Ware Racing
|30
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|31
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|32
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|33
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|35
|JJ Yeley
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|BJ McLeod
|BJ McLeod Motorsports
|40
|Reed Sorenson
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
NASCAR released more of their schedule last week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
Trending Today
Latest news
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Texas