What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Texas

What time is the NASCAR race?

Eight drivers remain in the fight for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch lead the field with wins at TMS with 10 victories between the trio. Busch won the most recent Cup race there earlier this year

Race: Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500

Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500 Date: Sunday, October 17th, 2021

Sunday, October 17th, 2021 Start time: 2 p.m. EST.

There will be a competition caution at Lap 25.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)

NBC (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 2:08 pm EST.

Texas Motor Speedway Stages: 105-105-124 (334)

NASCAR Texas Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 5 Joey Logano Team Penske 6 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 7 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 8 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 10 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 11 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 12 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 13 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 14 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 15 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 16 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 17 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 19 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing 20 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 22 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing 26 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 28 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 29 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 30 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 31 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 32 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 34 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing 35 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 36 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 37 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing 38 David Starr Motorsports Business Management 39 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management