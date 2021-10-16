Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday
NASCAR Cup / Texas II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Texas

The Round of 8 begins at the 1.5 mile Texas Motor Speedway with the championship finale just one month away.

What time is the NASCAR race?

Eight drivers remain in the fight for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch lead the field with wins at TMS with 10 victories between the trio. Busch won the most recent Cup race there earlier this year

  • Race: Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500
  • Date: Sunday, October 17th, 2021
  • Start time: 2 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Texas Motor Speedway

There will be a competition caution at Lap 25.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 2:08 pm EST.
  • Location: Texas Motor Speedway
  • Stages: 105-105-124 (334)

NASCAR Texas Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team
1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
5 Joey Logano Team Penske
6 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
7 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
8 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
9 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
10 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
11 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
12 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
13 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
14 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
15 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
16 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
17 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
19 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing
20 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports
22 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing
26 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
28 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports
29 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
30 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
31 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
32 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
34 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing
35 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
36 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
37 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing
38 David Starr Motorsports Business Management
39 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management

 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

