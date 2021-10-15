Liberty University inks sponsorship extension with HMS, Byron

Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet will continue to carry primary sponsorship from Liberty University in 12 Cup races annually through the 2026 season.

Byron’s current contract with Hendrick goes through the 2022 season but team owner Rick Hendrick his desire to sign him to an extension.

Byron, 23, is currently a junior working toward an undergraduate degree in strategic communication via Liberty University’s online program. The school began its support of Byron in 2014 when he drove Late Model stock cars and has been a 12-race primary sponsor since his 2018 rookie Cup season.

“We are honored to partner with and support Hendrick Motorsports,” said Jerry Prevo, president of Liberty University. “We feel this partnership will benefit our students at Liberty University in many ways.”

Byron advanced to the Cup series playoffs for the third consecutive year this season. He won his second career race and has already set personal bests in top-five finishes, top-10s and laps led with four races remaining in the 2022 season.

“I’m proud to represent an institution like Liberty University,” Byron said. “I had the opportunity to go back to campus last weekend and see how much the school continues to grow.

“They inspire a lot of people my age to pursue their passions, and I look forward to continuing to represent them on and off the racetrack.”

In addition to raising awareness of Liberty’s educational opportunities, the sponsorship has touched a variety of student programs. Examples include Hendrick Motorsports supporting the School of Engineering’s Formula SAE effort, which focuses on electric car technology, and Hendrick Automotive Group helping develop a degree specialization in automotive dealership management.

“The partnership impacts so many different areas, and I believe we’re just scratching the surface of the value we’re able to deliver,” Hendrick said. “We look forward to working together over the next five years to take it to the next level.”