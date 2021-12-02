Bathurst S5000: Golding wins crash-affected opener

The Garry Rogers Motorsport trio dominated the first of four Bathurst races, Golding setting up his win by jumping polesitter Cameron at the start.

Initially Cameron looked quick enough to mount a challenge for the lead, but instead found himself shuffled back to third by a bold move through The Chase by Herne on Lap 3.

Herne then gave chase to Golding but couldn't find a way through, Golding eventually settling into the lead and building a one-second gap over the chasing pair.

What was meant to be an 11-lap race was then neutralised on Lap 8 when seventh-placed Luis Leeds crashed into the wall at Griffins Bend.

That prompted a safety car, officials deciding to declare the race a lap later.

Behind the GRM trio was Roberto Merhi and Joey Mawson, the Team BRM drivers able to shadow the battle for the lead but not actively join it.

Jordan Boys was lucky to make the finish in sixth, his rear wing having been grazed by an out-of-control Leeds at the end of Mountain Straight.

There was drama earlier in the race too, Tim Macrow making a start-line blunder that took both him and John Martin out of the race.

A fast-starting Macrow had looked to duck under Merhi into the first corner, only to find Martin in what he thought was an empty gap.

Macrow bounced into the outside wall while Martin rolled to a stop on the inside of Hell Corner with broken right-front suspension.

"I got a ripper start, an absolute screamer," said Macrow. "I tried to thread the needle between Merhi and John Martin and unfortunately I didn't have enough room.

"We'll get it fixed and be right for tomorrow."

The second round of the Tasman Series continues with Race 2 at 10:05am local time tomorrow.