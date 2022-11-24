S5000 horsepower cut for Adelaide

The South Australian capital will host the second and final round of the Tasman Series as part of the Adelaide 500, marking a return of high-powered wings-and-slicks cars to the former Australian Grand Prix circuit.

However, given the track now holds an FIA Grade 3 licence, the V8-powered open-wheelers will be forced to run at reduced maximum power.

The category faced a similar situation when it raced at Mount Panorama for the first time late last year.

The new push-to-pass system, which debuted on the Gold Coast last month, won't be affected by the power reduction.

The system itself is based on limiting power, drivers then having six opportunities to access more grunt when passing or defending.

"We're proud of how adaptable the cars are becoming in that we can tune and adapt them to suit different conditions should the need arise," said Stefan Millard from S5000 technical partner Garry Rogers Motorsport.

"We have worked closely with Roger Higgins at [category engine providers] InnoV8 to sort the right tuning for the vehicles and they perform extremely well.

"On a street circuit like Adelaide, the reduction in power will potentially make it easier to extract a lap time as putting power to the ground – which is critical on a street circuit – will be key.

"With the new surface we are very confident the cars will give the existing outright lap record a nudge."

The series has also unveiled a 15-car entry list for Adelaide, six more than raced in the Tasman Series opener and the second-biggest entry of the entire year behind the Australian Grand Prix.

Series leader Nathan Herne returns as does second-placed Joey Mawson, while Aaron Cameron – who was racing at the Motorsport Games on the Gold Coast weekend – will make a first Tasman Series start for the year.

The headline act, however, is former Formula 1 star Giancarlo Fisichella who has signed on with Team BRM for the weekend.

Veteran open-wheel star Tim Macrow, meanwhile, will make his final start as a full-timer before hanging up his helmet.

Fisichella does have limited experience in the S5000 cars, having joined the series for the 2020 Australian Grand Prix event – until it was infamously cut short after the Thursday sessions.

"We're excited by the field assembled for Adelaide both in quality and quantity," said S5000 category manager Ben McMellan.

"It's stacked with talent and after the highly-competitive and very clean show we enjoyed on the Gold Coast, we expect this to be an even better show for the Adelaide fans, many of whom were there for the Formula 1 era.

"We're very comfortable with the changes to the cars. They are proving to be very adaptable to different conditions and if this is what it takes to be able to put on a great show at as many circuits as possible, then we will embrace it.

"The team at GRM and InnoV8 have done a great job in making it seamless for all our teams.

"When our 15-strong field are thundering into the Senna Chicane for our first race on Friday, no one will notice the difference."

Adelaide S5000 entry list

# Team Driver 1 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron 17 The Fuzzies Game Team BRM Mark Rosser 20 Brad Gartner Brad Gartner 22 Amadio Motorsport GRM Sebastien Amadio 23 UCS Group Racing TMR Tim Macrow 27 Team BRM Joey Mawson 29 Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne 37 Versa Motorsport Cooper Webster 48 Nippy's Versa Motorsport Blake Purdie 49 Boost Mobile Racing Jordan Boys 56 Team BRM Giancarlo Fisichella 65 Team Valvoline GRM Noah Sands 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna 79 Jude Bargwanna Motorsport Jude Bargwanna 88 ACM Finance.com Elly Morrow