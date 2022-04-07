Tickets Subscribe
Super Formula / Fuji Preview

Fuji Super Formula – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Super Formula, Japan’s premier single-seater series, returns for its 2022 season this weekend with a pair of races to kick off the campaign at Fuji Speedway. Here’s how you can follow all the action.

The Fuji double-header kicks off an expanded 10-race schedule for Super Formula, the series’ largest since 2008, while a full-season car count of 21 – split between 11 Toyota-powered cars and 10 Honda-powered machines – is the most the championship has had since 2007.

The qualifying format has been condensed to two sessions this year. The drivers will be split into two qualifying groups in Q1, with six from each group progressing to the 12-car pole position shootout in Q2. Like last season, races will again feature one mandatory tyre change, with no refuelling.

Team Mugen’s Tomoki Nojiri goes into the new season aiming to defend the title he won in 2021 and become the first back-to-back champion in Japan’s top series since Tsugio Matsuda in 2007 and 2008, back when the championship was known as Formula Nippon.

Nojiri will face opposition from within the Honda camp from the likes of Dandelion Racing’s Tadasuke Makino, B-Max Racing’s Nobuharu Matsushita and three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto, who will be hoping for improved fortunes in his second season with Nakajima Racing. How Nirei Fukuzumi fares with Drago Corse will be another subplot to follow this year.

Over at Toyota, Sho Tsuboi will be looking to maintain his excellent testing form after a tough 2021 season with Inging, as will Kondo Racing’s Sacha Fenestraz, back for a full season after missing most of last year through visa issues.

Elsewhere, Giuliano Alesi has high hopes for his first full season at TOM’S after taking over from retired two-time champion Kazuki Nakajima, while Toyota WEC stars Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Ryo Hirakawa (Impul) will want to ensure they are also part of the title conversation.

Super Formula time schedule for Fuji, Rounds 1&2

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Friday April 8

Practice (90 minutes) – 2.10pm/6.10am/1.10am/10.10pm (Thursday)

Saturday April 9

Qualifying – 9.30am/1.30am/8.30pm (Friday)/5.30pm (Friday)

Round 1 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Friday)

Sunday April 10

Qualifying – 10.25am/2.25am/9.25pm (Saturday)/6.25pm (Saturday)

Round 2 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our Super Formula schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch Super Formula at Fuji?

Like last year, Motorsport.tv will provide live coverage of every race this year, available worldwide except Japan (subscription required).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

Super Formula entry list for Fuji, Rounds 1&2

Team/Engine No. Driver
Mugen/Honda 1

Japan Tomoki Nojiri
15

Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Kondo Racing/Toyota 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Dandelion Racing/Honda 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
6 Japan Hiroki Otsu
KCMG/Toyota 7

Japan Kamui Kobayashi
18

Japan Yuji Kunimoto
Drago Corse/Honda 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
Rookie Racing/Toyota 14

Japan Kazuya Oshima
Impul/Toyota 19

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
20

Japan Ryo Hirakawa
TOM'S/Toyota 36

France Giuliano Alesi
37

Japan Ritomo Miyata
Inging/Toyota 38

Japan Sho Tsuboi
39

Japan Sena Sakaguchi
B-Max Racing/Honda 50

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Goh/Honda 53

Japan Ren Sato
55

Japan Atsushi Miyake
Nakajima Racing/Honda 64

Japan Naoki Yamamoto
65

Japan Toshiki Oyu
