Super GT / Fuji II / Breaking news

Super GT bans GT300 no-tyre change pitstops

Super GT bans GT300 no-tyre change pitstops
By:
Jul 30, 2020, 6:43 AM

SUPER GT has moved to ban no-tyre change pitstops in the GT300 class for next weekend's second round of the season at Fuji Speedway.

During the season opener at the same track, the Saitama Toyopet Green Brave squad delivered the new Toyota GR Supra GT300 a win on its debut (pictured top), saving time in the pits by not changing any tyres during its mandatory stop.

However, new rules coming into force for the second Fuji round on August 9 state that all four tyres must be changed at the same time as the driver change is carried out.

This also prevents teams from opting to change only two tyres. The new rule does not apply when a car starts the race on wet tyres. 

There is no change to the rules in the GT500 class.

Additionally, the qualifying groups for the GT300 class have been adjusted to reflect the current championship order in the class, with the odd-positioned cars in Group A and the even-positioned cars in Group B.

The Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3, which missed the Fuji opener but is on the entry list for the second race, has been placed in Group B. Further details can be seen below.

Saitama Toyopet's Supra will be carrying an additional 60kg of ballast as a result of its victory, with each point in the GT300 standings now worth 3kg of extra weight.

Qualifying groups for GT300, Round 2:

The fastest eight cars from each group will progress to Q2

Group A (15 cars) Group B (15 cars)

#52 Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra GT300

#5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC

#10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3

#4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

#96 K-Tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3

#60 LM Corsa Lexus RC F GT3

#7 Team Studie BMW M6 GT3

#21 Team Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS

#25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Porsche 911 GT3 R

#30 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport

#48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3

#31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport

#61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ

#11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

#34 Drago Corse Honda NSX GT3

#9 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

#2 Cars Tokai Dream28 Lotus Evora MC

#6 Inging Motorsport Toyota 86 MC

#244 Max Racing Lexus RC F GT3

#33 X Works Audi R8 LMS

#50 Arnage Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

#18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3

#22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3

#87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3

#360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

#35 Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3 

 

Super GT returns to conventional schedule for Round 2

Previous article

Super GT returns to conventional schedule for Round 2
About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji II
Author Jamie Klein

