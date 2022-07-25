Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Tsuchiya, Drago Corse teams to miss Fuji SUPER GT round
Super GT / Fuji II News

Subaru loses out in BoP changes for Fuji SUPER GT race

Subaru has been hit with a 25kg weight penalty following a Balance of Performance change for next weekend's Fuji SUPER GT round.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Subaru loses out in BoP changes for Fuji SUPER GT race

The Japanese manufacturer's R&D Sport-run BRZ GT300 will run at a minimum weight of 1225kg, up from 1200kg upon SUPER GT's previous visit to Fuji for the Golden Week race in May.

It follows GTA chairman Masaaki Bandoh's remarks on that weekend suggesting that the GT300-rules cars would have their cornering speeds reduced to create a fairer battle with the FIA GT3 cars.

However, the Subaru is the only non-GT3 car to be made heavier for the Fuji race, with the weight of the Toyota GR Supra, GR86 GT (both 1250kg) and 86 Mother Chassis (1150kg) remaining unchanged.

The Toyota Prius GR Sport PHV, which has struggled for performance all season, has been handed a 10kg weight break and will now run at 1270kg, which includes its penalty for running a hybrid system.

All four Toyotas will run with the same size air restrictors as before, while the turbo-powered Subaru's boost pressure ratios remain the same as the previous Fuji race.

Read Also:

There have been some minor changes to the BoP for the FIA GT3 cars that make up the bulk of the GT300 class.

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II has had its minimum weight increased by 10kg to 1325kg, while the BMW M4 GT3 that won last time out at Suzuka has been given a 5kg penalty, bringing it up to 1320kg.

 

On the other side of the ledger, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo is now 5kg lighter than before at 1335kg.

In addition, the BMW along with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo and the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 have been handed small reductions in turbo boost pressure.

  • Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.
shares
comments
Tsuchiya, Drago Corse teams to miss Fuji SUPER GT round
Previous article

Tsuchiya, Drago Corse teams to miss Fuji SUPER GT round
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
WSBK leader Bautista understands MotoGP "less and less"
World Superbike

WSBK leader Bautista understands MotoGP "less and less"

How Fuji clash exposed Super Formula stewarding shortcomings Fuji II
Super Formula

How Fuji clash exposed Super Formula stewarding shortcomings

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Takuto Iguchi More from
Takuto Iguchi
Why Subaru faces an even tougher job defending its title
Super GT

Why Subaru faces an even tougher job defending its title

Subaru shakes down modified 2022 BRZ SUPER GT challenger Subaru Fuji testing
Super GT

Subaru shakes down modified 2022 BRZ SUPER GT challenger

Subaru's first SUPER GT title was "a long time coming" Fuji II
Super GT

Subaru's first SUPER GT title was "a long time coming"

R&D Sport More from
R&D Sport
The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
Super GT

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger
Super GT

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory
Super GT

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory

Latest news

Subaru loses out in BoP changes for Fuji SUPER GT race
Super GT Super GT

Subaru loses out in BoP changes for Fuji SUPER GT race

Subaru has been hit with a 25kg weight penalty following a Balance of Performance change for next weekend's Fuji SUPER GT round.

Tsuchiya, Drago Corse teams to miss Fuji SUPER GT round
Super GT Super GT

Tsuchiya, Drago Corse teams to miss Fuji SUPER GT round

The Tsuchiya Engineering team will miss next weekend's Fuji SUPER GT race following a recent crash for its Toyota GR Supra GT300 in testing.

Mugen Honda gets grid penalty for Fuji SUPER GT race
Super GT Super GT

Mugen Honda gets grid penalty for Fuji SUPER GT race

The Mugen Honda team will take a four-place grid drop for next month's SUPER GT race at Fuji Speedway, triggered by Toshiki Oyu earning six penalty points.

Why Honda's new 'master and apprentice' have struggled so far
Super GT Super GT

Why Honda's new 'master and apprentice' have struggled so far

ARTA has been one of SUPER GT’s leading GT300 outfits for many years, but the Honda outfit is having a tough time so far this season with its all-new ‘master-and-apprentice’ driver line-up of Hideki Mutoh and Iori Kimura.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.