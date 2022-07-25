Subaru loses out in BoP changes for Fuji SUPER GT race

The Japanese manufacturer's R&D Sport-run BRZ GT300 will run at a minimum weight of 1225kg, up from 1200kg upon SUPER GT's previous visit to Fuji for the Golden Week race in May.

It follows GTA chairman Masaaki Bandoh's remarks on that weekend suggesting that the GT300-rules cars would have their cornering speeds reduced to create a fairer battle with the FIA GT3 cars.

However, the Subaru is the only non-GT3 car to be made heavier for the Fuji race, with the weight of the Toyota GR Supra, GR86 GT (both 1250kg) and 86 Mother Chassis (1150kg) remaining unchanged.

The Toyota Prius GR Sport PHV, which has struggled for performance all season, has been handed a 10kg weight break and will now run at 1270kg, which includes its penalty for running a hybrid system.

All four Toyotas will run with the same size air restrictors as before, while the turbo-powered Subaru's boost pressure ratios remain the same as the previous Fuji race.

There have been some minor changes to the BoP for the FIA GT3 cars that make up the bulk of the GT300 class.

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II has had its minimum weight increased by 10kg to 1325kg, while the BMW M4 GT3 that won last time out at Suzuka has been given a 5kg penalty, bringing it up to 1320kg.

On the other side of the ledger, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo is now 5kg lighter than before at 1335kg.

In addition, the BMW along with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo and the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 have been handed small reductions in turbo boost pressure.

