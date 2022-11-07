Grid set for Bathurst TCR showdown
A 19-car grid has been set for the TCR showdown at the Bathurst International that will see the 2022 series champion crowned.
Factory-backed Honda driver and TCR Australia stalwart Tony D'Alberto heads to Mount Panorama as the series leader with a 46-point lead over Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot driver Jordan Cox.
While that may seem like a comfortable gap, there are additional points on offer for the finale.
There are a total of 210 points up for grabs across the weekend, 75 for Races 1 and 3 (up from 50) and 60 for the inverted Top 10 Race 2 (up from 40).
That has left a whopping 12 cars mathematically in contention for the title.
Behind D'Alberto and Cox, the contenders include 2019 TCR Australia champion Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) and Josh Buchan, who will debut the Hyundai Elantra N TCR for HMO Customer Racing.
Privateer Zac Soutar (Honda) is also in contention is Jay Hanson (MPC Audi) and GRM Peugeot pair Dylan O'Keeffe and Ben Bargwanna.
Two more HMO Hyundai drivers in Nathan Morcom and Bailey Sweeny (both i30 N TCRs) are in the mix along with Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) and Michael Caruso (Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo).
The Bathurst International has attracted one overseas TCR entry, Frenchman Teddy Clairet to campaign a fifth GRM Peugeot in what will be his Mount Panorama debut.
The TCR Australia action kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday ahead of qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday and two races on Sunday.
Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch all of the Bathurst International action live and free on Motorsport.tv.
Bathurst International – TCR Australia entry list
|
#
|
Sponsor/Team
|
Driver
|
State
|
Model
|
2
|
Moutai/ZIP PAY
|
Luke King
|
NSW
|
Hyundai i30 N TCR
|
8
|
Schaeffler GRM
|
Dylan O’Keeffe
|
VIC
|
Peugeot 308 TCR
|
9
|
AWC MPC Racing
|
Jay Hanson
|
VIC
|
Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|
10
|
Ashley Seward Motorsport
|
Michael Caruso
|
NSW
|
Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|
11
|
HMO Customer Racing
|
Nathan Morcom
|
NSW
|
Hyundai i30 N TCR
|
14
|
Forza Brakes Motorsport
|
Lachlan Mineeff
|
NSW
|
Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|
15
|
Michael Clemente Motorsport
|
Michael Clemente
|
VIC
|
Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|
18
|
Team Valvoline GRM
|
Aaron Cameron
|
VIC
|
Peugeot 308 TCR
|
20
|
Peugeot Sport GRM
|
Teddy Clairet
|
FRA
|
Peugeot 308 TCR
|
22
|
Challenge Motorsport/MPC
|
Iain McDougall
|
VIC
|
Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|
30
|
HMO Customer Racing
|
Josh Buchan
|
NSW
|
Hyundai Elantra N TCR
|
33
|
Swyftx GRM
|
Jordan Cox
|
NSW
|
Peugeot 308 TCR
|
34
|
LMCT+ Racing GRM
|
James Moffat
|
VIC
|
Renault Megane RS TCR
|
41
|
Valvoline Racing GRM
|
Kody Garland
|
NSW
|
Renault Megane RS TCR
|
50
|
Honda Wall Racing
|
Tony D’Alberto
|
VIC
|
Honda Civic Type R TCR
|
71
|
Burson Auto Parts Racing
|
Ben Bargwanna
|
VIC
|
Peugeot 308 TCR
|
110
|
Team Soutar Motorsport
|
Zac Soutar
|
VIC
|
Honda Civic Type R TCR
|
130
|
HMO Customer Racing
|
Bailey Sweeny
|
NSW
|
Hyundai i30 N TCR
|
999
|
MPC Team LIQUI MOLY
|
Will Brown
|
QLD
|
Audi RS3 LMS TCR
Latest news
Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program
Ford Performance went into last weekend’s NASCAR championship races vastly outnumbered but still managed to come away with two of the three 2022 titles.
Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links
Mercedes remains undecided on who will be its Formula 1 reserve driver in 2023 amid speculation linking Daniel Ricciardo with a possible role at the team.
December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami
The all-terrain supercar will be unveiled at the Art Basel in Miami.
Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo was left "disappointed" with Tuesday's MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.