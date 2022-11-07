Grid set for Bathurst TCR showdown

Factory-backed Honda driver and TCR Australia stalwart Tony D'Alberto heads to Mount Panorama as the series leader with a 46-point lead over Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot driver Jordan Cox.

While that may seem like a comfortable gap, there are additional points on offer for the finale.

There are a total of 210 points up for grabs across the weekend, 75 for Races 1 and 3 (up from 50) and 60 for the inverted Top 10 Race 2 (up from 40).

That has left a whopping 12 cars mathematically in contention for the title.

Behind D'Alberto and Cox, the contenders include 2019 TCR Australia champion Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) and Josh Buchan, who will debut the Hyundai Elantra N TCR for HMO Customer Racing.

Privateer Zac Soutar (Honda) is also in contention is Jay Hanson (MPC Audi) and GRM Peugeot pair Dylan O'Keeffe and Ben Bargwanna.

Two more HMO Hyundai drivers in Nathan Morcom and Bailey Sweeny (both i30 N TCRs) are in the mix along with Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) and Michael Caruso (Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo).

The Bathurst International has attracted one overseas TCR entry, Frenchman Teddy Clairet to campaign a fifth GRM Peugeot in what will be his Mount Panorama debut.

The TCR Australia action kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday ahead of qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday and two races on Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch all of the Bathurst International action live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Bathurst International – TCR Australia entry list

# Sponsor/Team Driver State Model 2 Moutai/ZIP PAY Luke King NSW Hyundai i30 N TCR 8 Schaeffler GRM Dylan O’Keeffe VIC Peugeot 308 TCR 9 AWC MPC Racing Jay Hanson VIC Audi RS3 LMS TCR 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Michael Caruso NSW Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom NSW Hyundai i30 N TCR 14 Forza Brakes Motorsport Lachlan Mineeff NSW Audi RS3 LMS TCR 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente VIC Audi RS3 LMS TCR 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron VIC Peugeot 308 TCR 20 Peugeot Sport GRM Teddy Clairet FRA Peugeot 308 TCR 22 Challenge Motorsport/MPC Iain McDougall VIC Audi RS3 LMS TCR 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan NSW Hyundai Elantra N TCR 33 Swyftx GRM Jordan Cox NSW Peugeot 308 TCR 34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat VIC Renault Megane RS TCR 41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland NSW Renault Megane RS TCR 50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto VIC Honda Civic Type R TCR 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna VIC Peugeot 308 TCR 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar VIC Honda Civic Type R TCR 130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny NSW Hyundai i30 N TCR 999 MPC Team LIQUI MOLY Will Brown QLD Audi RS3 LMS TCR