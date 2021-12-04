Tickets Subscribe
Bathurst 1000: Brown tops qualifying, Whincup misses Shootout
Supercars / Bathurst II Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth dominates Practice 5

By:

Lee Holdsworth dominated the fifth practice session, and second exclusive to co-drivers, for the Bathurst 1000.

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth dominates Practice 5

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was consistently fastest across the hour-long session, after dipping into the fives with a 2m05.920s on his first run.

He then improved to a 2m05.707s right before the midway point in the session, before lowering the benchmark to a 2m05.642s.

That was good enough to leave him 0.39s clear of the rest of the field led by Team 18's James Golding.

"The car has been great since we rolled it out of the truck and we continue to improve," said Holdsworth.

"We worked on a race car [in that session], you need scope for the race [and] balance changes. We're just trying to find some tools for that."

Warren Luff capped off a good session for WAU, putting the #2 Holden third right at the flag.

That bumped Tickford pacesetter Thomas Randle down to fourth ahead of Dale Wood in he #8 Brad Jones Racing entry.

Bathurst 1000 winner Jono Webb was sixth fastest in the lead Team Sydney car followed by Tim Blanchard (Blanchard Racing Team) and Zak Best (Tickford).

Craig Lowndes ended up ninth fastest in what was a difficult session that included troubleshooting a vibration and a mid-session off at The Chase.

He wasn't alone in having a moment at the end of Conrod, a suspected suspension issue for the #99 Erebus Holden sending David Russell into the sand.

But the hardest hit in the session was for Kelly Grove Racing driver Matt Campbell, who was responsible for the sole red flag.

The Porsche factory star clipped the wall on the way out of The Cutting around 10 minutes in before trying to limp the #7 Mustang back to the pits.

He managed to get the car across the top of the mountain and down most of Conrod Straight, before his left-front gave way at low speed on the way into The Chase and he was sent into the wall again.

"Coming down the Mountain something started to break," explained Campbell.

"It started to veer to the right, from the crash it sheered a brake line or something.

"As I got to the brake pedal it's gone to the floor more or less. And at the same time the pedal box has accelerated too. I couldn't stop. There was nothing I could do."

2021 Bathurst 1000 Practice 5 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Lee Holdsworth
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.642
2 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.038 0.396 0.396
3 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Warren Luff
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.095 0.453 0.057
4 44 Australia James Courtney
Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.183 0.541 0.087
5 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Dale Wood
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.191 0.549 0.007
6 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Jonathon Webb
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.276 0.634 0.085
7 3 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.281 0.639 0.004
8 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.341 0.699 0.060
9 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.346 0.704 0.004
10 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Tony D’Alberto
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.492 0.849 0.145
11 888 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.498 0.856 0.006
12 99 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.553 0.911 0.055
13 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.601 0.959 0.047
14 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Australia Dean Fiore
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.602 0.960 0.001
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.632 0.990 0.029
16 26 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.733 1.091 0.101
17 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dylan O’Keeffe
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.746 1.104 0.012
18 17 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.801 1.159 0.055
19 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.866 1.224 0.065
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
Australia David Wall
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.882 1.240 0.016
21 9 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.242 1.600 0.359
22 39 Broc Feeney
United Kingdom Russell Ingall
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.388 1.746 0.146
23 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.471 1.829 0.082
24 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Matt Campbell
Ford Mustang GT 2'07.582 1.940 0.111
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones
New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 2'08.061 2.419 0.479
View full results
