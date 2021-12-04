Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth dominates Practice 5

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was consistently fastest across the hour-long session, after dipping into the fives with a 2m05.920s on his first run.

He then improved to a 2m05.707s right before the midway point in the session, before lowering the benchmark to a 2m05.642s.

That was good enough to leave him 0.39s clear of the rest of the field led by Team 18's James Golding.

"The car has been great since we rolled it out of the truck and we continue to improve," said Holdsworth.

"We worked on a race car [in that session], you need scope for the race [and] balance changes. We're just trying to find some tools for that."

Warren Luff capped off a good session for WAU, putting the #2 Holden third right at the flag.

That bumped Tickford pacesetter Thomas Randle down to fourth ahead of Dale Wood in he #8 Brad Jones Racing entry.

Bathurst 1000 winner Jono Webb was sixth fastest in the lead Team Sydney car followed by Tim Blanchard (Blanchard Racing Team) and Zak Best (Tickford).

Craig Lowndes ended up ninth fastest in what was a difficult session that included troubleshooting a vibration and a mid-session off at The Chase.

He wasn't alone in having a moment at the end of Conrod, a suspected suspension issue for the #99 Erebus Holden sending David Russell into the sand.

But the hardest hit in the session was for Kelly Grove Racing driver Matt Campbell, who was responsible for the sole red flag.

The Porsche factory star clipped the wall on the way out of The Cutting around 10 minutes in before trying to limp the #7 Mustang back to the pits.

He managed to get the car across the top of the mountain and down most of Conrod Straight, before his left-front gave way at low speed on the way into The Chase and he was sent into the wall again.

"Coming down the Mountain something started to break," explained Campbell.

"It started to veer to the right, from the crash it sheered a brake line or something.

"As I got to the brake pedal it's gone to the floor more or less. And at the same time the pedal box has accelerated too. I couldn't stop. There was nothing I could do."

