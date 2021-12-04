Tickets Subscribe
Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth dominates Practice 5
Supercars / Bathurst II Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Mostert, van Gisbergen star in final practice

By:

Chaz Mostert pipped Shane van Gisbergen in the final full practice session ahead of the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

Bathurst 1000: Mostert, van Gisbergen star in final practice

The first half of the hour-long session was largely dedicated to practicing stops with driver and brake rotor changes, with little in the way of representative lap times.

The only team to have a crack at a time was Erebus, Brodie Kostecki leading the way with a 2m04.704s.

That left him a second clear of the field until after the mid-way point of the session, when van Gisbergen slashed the gap with a 2m05.037s.

The Kiwi went quicker again 10 minutes later, finally knocking Kostecki off top spot with a 2m04.425s.

That prompted the start of the Shootout simulations, Mostert setting a heck of a benchmark with a 2m04.187s with five minutes to go.

It was ultimately impossible to run down, although van Gisbergen did go very close, the gap between the two Holden drivers just 0.01s.

"We've tuned it up a little bit from qualifying," said Mostert.

"We're just neatening up a few little errors that we didn't quite get right in qualifying.

"It's been a pretty fantastic car since we rolled out of the gate. It's just a pleasure to drive. The car gives you great feedback, you can feel the tyre under the car."

Nobody else got close to Mostert and van Gisbergen, Kostecki's early time good enough for third at the end of the session despite a number of late improvements.

Anton De Pasquale was left complaining of oversteer on his green tyre runs, the Shell Ford driver left six tenths off the pace in fourth.

Provisional polesitter Will Brown was fifth ahead of Tickford pair Cam Waters and Jack Le Brocq.

Will Davison, Nick Percat and Tim Slade rounded out a Top 10 that was predictably made up of those prepping for the single-lap dash later today.

The pole-deciding Shootout will take place at 5:05pm local time today.

2021 Bathurst 1000 Practice 6 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Lee Holdsworth
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.187
2 888 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.199 0.011 0.011
3 99 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.704 0.517 0.505
4 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Tony D’Alberto
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.795 0.607 0.090
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.856 0.669 0.061
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.927 0.739 0.070
7 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.970 0.783 0.043
8 17 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.978 0.790 0.007
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Dale Wood
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.002 0.814 0.024
10 3 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.093 0.906 0.091
11 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Jonathon Webb
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.358 1.170 0.264
12 44 Australia James Courtney
Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.606 1.418 0.248
13 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Warren Luff
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.670 1.483 0.064
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.674 1.486 0.003
15 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Australia Dean Fiore
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.693 1.505 0.019
16 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.788 1.600 0.094
17 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.899 1.711 0.111
18 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dylan O’Keeffe
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.980 1.792 0.080
19 26 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.138 1.950 0.157
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones
New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.364 2.177 0.226
21 39 Broc Feeney
United Kingdom Russell Ingall
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.421 2.233 0.056
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.478 3.290 1.057
23 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Matt Campbell
Ford Mustang GT 2'07.525 3.338 0.047
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
Australia David Wall
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.701 3.514 0.176
25 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 2'08.094 3.907 0.393
