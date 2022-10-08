How the 2022 Bathurst 1000 grid will be set

While grid positions 11-28 were set by yesterday's qualifying session, the first five rows were supposed to be determined by today's Shootout for pole.

However heavy rain in the hours leading up to the single-lap dash forced Supercars and Motorsport Australia to pull the pin on the grounds of safety.

It is the first time in Bathurst 1000 history that the Top 10 Shootout has been cancelled.

It has since been confirmed that the first five rows of the grid will also now been determined from yesterday's qualifying times.

That means Cameron Waters and James Moffat will start the Great Race from pole position alongside Lee Holdsworth and Bathurst 1000 rookie Matthew Payne.

The second row will feature Chaz Mostert and Fabian Coulthard on the inside and Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy on the outside.

Will Davison and Alex Davison will start out of fifth, joined on the third row by Nick Percat and Warren Luff.

Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander will drop from fourth to seventh on the grid due to van Gisbergen's three-place penalty for contact with Macauley Jones during the session.

James Courtney and Zane Goddard will start from eighth.

The fifth row of the grid will feature Erebus quartet Brodie Kostecki and David Russell and Will Brown and Jack Perkins.

Revised Top 10 qualifying results – 2022 Bathurst 1000

Position Primary Driver Co-Driver Team Car 1 Cameron Waters James Moffat Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 2 Lee Holdsworth Matthew Payne Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT 3 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore 4 Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy Erebus Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore 5 Will Davison Alex Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 6 Nick Percat Warren Luff Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore 7 Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden ZB Commodore 8 James Courtney Zane Goddard Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 9 Brodie Kostecki David Russell Erebus Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore 10 Will Brown Jack Perkins Erebus Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore