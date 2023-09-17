Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit
Speculation is rife that CEO Tim Edwards will depart Tickford Racing at the end of the current Supercars season.
Edwards has been linked to an administrative role in motorsport for 2024, rather than continuing with what will be a streamlined Tickford effort.
He has been at the Ford team since 2005 after he returned to Australia from a successful stint in Formula 1 working with the Jordan squad.
He initially returned home to work on the 2006 Commonwealth Games effort before he was signed to what was then known as Ford Performance Racing.
Edwards has led the squad ever since overseeing Bathurst 1000 wins in 2013 (Mark Winterbottom/Steve Richards) and 2014 (Chaz Mostert/Paul Morris), and a Supercars title for Winterbottom in 2015.
Should Edwards exit the team it would coincide with a scaling back effort to two cars.
Tickford has sold two of its Teams Racing Charters back to Supercars, one of which has subsequently been on-sold to Blanchard Racing Team.
Tickford will also sell one of its current Gen3 Mustangs to BRT as part of its expansion.
Cam Waters and Thomas Randle are set to race the two remaining Tickford entries next season.
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.