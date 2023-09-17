Subscribe
Previous / Ford lobbying for Bathurst aero change
Supercars / Sandown News

Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit

Speculation is rife that CEO Tim Edwards will depart Tickford Racing at the end of the current Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tim Edwards, Prodrive Racing Australia team manager

Edwards has been linked to an administrative role in motorsport for 2024, rather than continuing with what will be a streamlined Tickford effort.

He has been at the Ford team since 2005 after he returned to Australia from a successful stint in Formula 1 working with the Jordan squad.

He initially returned home to work on the 2006 Commonwealth Games effort before he was signed to what was then known as Ford Performance Racing.

Edwards has led the squad ever since overseeing Bathurst 1000 wins in 2013 (Mark Winterbottom/Steve Richards) and 2014 (Chaz Mostert/Paul Morris), and a Supercars title for Winterbottom in 2015.

Should Edwards exit the team it would coincide with a scaling back effort to two cars.

Tickford has sold two of its Teams Racing Charters back to Supercars, one of which has subsequently been on-sold to Blanchard Racing Team.

Tickford will also sell one of its current Gen3 Mustangs to BRT as part of its expansion.

Cam Waters and Thomas Randle are set to race the two remaining Tickford entries next season.

 

shares
comments

Ford lobbying for Bathurst aero change
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sandown Supercars: Feeney/Whincup score tense 500 win

Sandown Supercars: Feeney/Whincup score tense 500 win

Supercars
Sandown

Sandown Supercars: Feeney/Whincup score tense 500 win Sandown Supercars: Feeney/Whincup score tense 500 win

Tander explains frightening Sandown crash

Tander explains frightening Sandown crash

Supercars
Sandown

Tander explains frightening Sandown crash Tander explains frightening Sandown crash

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe