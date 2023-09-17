Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit

Edwards has been linked to an administrative role in motorsport for 2024, rather than continuing with what will be a streamlined Tickford effort.

He has been at the Ford team since 2005 after he returned to Australia from a successful stint in Formula 1 working with the Jordan squad.

He initially returned home to work on the 2006 Commonwealth Games effort before he was signed to what was then known as Ford Performance Racing.

Edwards has led the squad ever since overseeing Bathurst 1000 wins in 2013 (Mark Winterbottom/Steve Richards) and 2014 (Chaz Mostert/Paul Morris), and a Supercars title for Winterbottom in 2015.

Should Edwards exit the team it would coincide with a scaling back effort to two cars.

Tickford has sold two of its Teams Racing Charters back to Supercars, one of which has subsequently been on-sold to Blanchard Racing Team.

Tickford will also sell one of its current Gen3 Mustangs to BRT as part of its expansion.

Cam Waters and Thomas Randle are set to race the two remaining Tickford entries next season.