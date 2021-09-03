Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

By:

The first weekend in December is firming as the revised date for the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

Supercars is currently re-working the back end of its 2021 schedule for a third time as it looks to navigate COVID-19 outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria.

The key focus of the remaining portion of the calendar is the Bathurst 1000, widely-seen as a critical event for both the series and its teams in terms of existing commercial deals.

Having already shifted the Bathurst 1000 from October to November, Supercars admitted recently that a December date was becoming increasingly likely to improve the chances of being able to welcome a crowd to the regional NSW event.

Motorsport.com sources have now indicated that the first weekend in December is the overwhelming favourite to host the Great Race, the event to act as the season finale from December 2-5.

Getting a crowd through the gate will depend largely on the vaccination rates in NSW, with 80 per cent of the eligible population widely-touted as an opening up point for a state currently in lockdown.

That first December weekend was initially allocated to the Gold Coast 500, that event set to be cancelled for the second year in a row.

That's due to the financial risk of a street circuit build during an ongoing pandemic, when a crowd can't be guaranteed despite Queensland being open for business at the moment.

As critical as the Bathurst 1000 is, Supercars does need to hold at least four other rounds this season to ensure it satisfies its broadcast agreement.

Despite the current issues with COVID-19 in NSW and Victoria, Supercars has made no secret of its desire to focus its attention on those states with its remaining events.

As it stands, Winton and Phillip Island in Victoria, and Sydney Motorsport Park and Bathurst in NSW are on the schedule – however its expected changes to the schedule are coming.

While the latest revisions to the schedule are yet to be locked in, paddock speculation suggests a Victorian double-header followed by a NSW triple-header is Plan A to get the season finished.

It's understood the Winton round is dependant on the northern Victorian circuit being able to welcome a crowd, which seems unlikely on any timeline that would get the season finished by early December.

That suggests a Phillip Island double-header could be on the cards, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation rumoured to have a number of weekends booked at the circuit for what was meant to be the MotoGP round, but has now been donated to Supercars.

That could then be immediately followed by a double-header at SMP, given teams will need to enter NSW for the Bathurst 1000 anyway.

A week off could then be followed by the Great Race which, for the second year running, would also be the season finale.

That plan would see the Queensland teams on the road for six or seven weeks, depending on the spacing of the rounds. They would then likely need to go through a self-isolation or quarantine process to get back into Queensland at the back end of the trip.

Brad Jones Racing would likely escape any quarantine as it is based in regional NSW, while the fate of the Melbourne teams will depend on what happens with the NSW/Victoria border as vaccination rates increase.

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

