Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut Next / Repco parade to farewell Pukekohe
Supercars News

Holdsworth linked to WAU Bathurst 1000 drive

Walkinshaw Andretti United is the outright favourite to sign Lee Holdsworth for the 2023 Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Holdsworth linked to WAU Bathurst 1000 drive

After announcing his impending retirement from full-time racing, Holdsworth immediately become hot property on the co-driver market.

That's not only due to him coming straight out of a full-time seat, but also based on the excellent job he did partnering Chaz Mostert to Great Race glory in 2021.

However there may not be much of a fight for his services, with paddock speculation suggesting a reunion with WAU is highly likely.

In fact, some sources are suggesting it was part of WAU releasing him from a multi-year co-driver deal to take up the full-time ride with Grove Racing – either as an official clause or a handshake deal.

Speaking on the Castrol Motorsport News podcast Holdsworth played down talk of an existing deal with WAU.

However he did admit to being relaxed about his prospects of a top drive for the Bathurst 1000 next year.

"Look, at this stage I’m not really focused on where I’m going to be at for enduros," he said.

"I haven’t signed anything yet for next year. I’m pretty relaxed about it and I think that stuff will play itself out.

"No one really likes to talk about enduros until around that Bathurst time or shortly after, so I just want to completely focus on the job ahead. I have still got four rounds ahead of me to do the best job I can for Penrite Racing and try to finish my full-time career on a high.

"So I think over the next month or so I’ll have something in place.

"I’m just excited obviously to finish this year off with some results, and then to have that chance to come back and win Bathurst is really exciting for me."

Holdsworth also admitted that he genuinely thought about sticking with WAU this year instead of taking the single-year, full-time deal with the Groves.

"That was one of the things I had to weigh up this year – do I want to come back and challenge for who knows what position?" he said.

"I didn’t really know where [Grove Racing] was going to be at this year, but I knew that if I went again with WAU, with Chaz, if that was to happen again, that I would have another shot at winning Bathurst because we rolled out a pretty bloody good car last year and no doubt they’ll have a good one again this year."

Holdsworth added that he plans on this next phase of his career as a co-driver going for as long as a decade.

"A lot of people sitting at home probably don’t realise how much [Bathurst] means to us all – you can have a shocker of a year and then have that one good race and everything else means nothing.

"And the good thing is, with enduro drivers, there’s guys like [Warren Luff] and [Craig Lowndes] that will be around for a long time yet. Those guys just keep coming back and doing a great job as enduro drivers.

"So you could be endurance driving, having a shot at winning Bathurst, for the next five to 10 years and that excites me."

shares
comments
Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut
Previous article

Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut
Next article

Repco parade to farewell Pukekohe

Repco parade to farewell Pukekohe
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived
NASCAR

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Lee Holdsworth More from
Lee Holdsworth
Holdsworth to retire from Supercars
Supercars

Holdsworth to retire from Supercars

Reynolds lands Porsche ace for Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Reynolds lands Porsche ace for Bathurst 1000

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat
Supercars

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang The Bend
Supercars

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000 Bathurst
Supercars

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000

Latest news

Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start

The Bathurst 1000 will return to a morning start time this year.

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived
NASCAR NASCAR

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo that won the last NASCAR race in Australia has been restored to its former glory.

Repco parade to farewell Pukekohe
Supercars Supercars

Repco parade to farewell Pukekohe

Repco has assembled a parade of significant racing cars for the Auckland SuperSprint to celebrate the impending closure of the Pukekohe circuit.

Holdsworth linked to WAU Bathurst 1000 drive
Supercars Supercars

Holdsworth linked to WAU Bathurst 1000 drive

Walkinshaw Andretti United is the outright favourite to sign Lee Holdsworth for the 2023 Bathurst 1000.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.