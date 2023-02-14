Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU

WAU confirmed today that Holdsworth will return to the enduro roster this season to partner Chaz Mostert, reviving a partnership that won the Bathurst 1000 in 2021.

Coulthard, who joined WAU to replace Holdsworth during his single season with Grove Racing in 2022, has also been retained for the long-distance races, moving to Nick Percat's car.

That means Warren Luff won't co-drive either of WAU's primary entries at the long-distance for the first time in nine years.

However that doesn't necessarily mean Luff won't be in a WAU car at Sandown and/or Bathurst later this year.

According to the announcement Luff – who has already been confirmed as a mentor for WAU's Super2 programme – will remain as a contracted driver with the team with further plans to be announced in due course.

According to Motorsport.com sources, the team is investigating a wildcard entry to be driven by Luff and another driver at the two enduros.

Should a deal come together it would square the ledger between GM and Ford in terms of one-off enduro entries, with Triple Eight set to run a third Camaro for Craig Lowndes and Zane Goddard.

WAU has run a Bathurst wildcard before, IndyCar stars Alex Rossi and James Hinchliffe teaming up in a third car at the Bathurst 1000 in 2019.

According to WAU team principal Bruce Stewart the team is thrilled to have three experienced drivers locked in to its wider roster for the season.

“It’s fantastic to have Lee back, and Fabian on board again, for 2023," he said.

"To have two drivers of their calibre, and with their experience, in our endurance line-up is a real asset to us. It’s an incredibly strong line-up.

“Two events mean more on-track time for both drivers, but undoubtedly, their experience behind the wheel will be really important as we all adapt to Gen3 as quickly as possible – so we are lucky to have them.

“Of course, we won’t be letting Luffy go that easily either, he’s going to have a really important role helping our Super2 drivers on and off track, but also, we’re working on what an on-track programme for him in 2023 looks like.

“It’s going to be a big year on all fronts, but will be fantastic to have Fabian, Lee and Warren around the team as we tackle the year head on.”

Both Holdsworth and Coulthard will be on hand for the shakedown of the #2 and #25 WAU Mustangs at Winton today.

Holdsworth, who retired from full-time driving at the end of last season to take up a job in commercial real estate, said he was thrilled to return to the scene of his greatest racing triumph.

“It’s fantastic to back at WAU and back alongside Chaz," he said.

"When I hung the helmet up from full-time racing at the end of last year, I wanted to put myself back in the best position possible this endurance season and that was with WAU – our last race together turned out alright.

“Having the two enduros this year is awesome, and Sandown is the perfect lead up to Bathurst so it’ll be great to be in the Mobil 1 Optus Racing Mustang.

“There will be a lot to learn for us co-drivers this year with Gen3 [and] adapting as quickly as possible is going to be really important, so it’s great to be involved this early in the year – the team has done an incredible job with these cars over the break.”

Coulthard added: “It’s awesome to be back with WAU for another year, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with Nick in the Mobil 1 NTI Racing Mustang.

“Having two endurance events back on the calendar is great, so the programme really starts now, putting ourselves in the best possible position for later in the year.

“The team have done a great job getting these cars ready over summer, they look incredible, so it will be great to get a few laps at the shakedown to start to understand the new rig – I think it will be really important come endurance season.”