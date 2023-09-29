Subscribe
Previous / Supercars responds to Burgess drink driving charge
Supercars News

Red Bull makes three-year Triple Eight commitment

Red Bull will continue as a co-naming rights sponsor at Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight for at least the next three years.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The GM homologation team today confirmed that the energy drinks giant has signed on until the end of the 2026 season.

The deal is for co-naming rights, which is currently shared with Ampol.

Red Bull has been either naming rights or co-naming rights at T8 since 2013, a stint that has included six drivers' titles, seven teams' titles and four Bathurst 1000 crowns.

“The entire team at Red Bull have been phenomenal partners of ours for the past 11 years, and I’m grateful that they’ve continued to place their faith in Triple Eight to represent their brand at a high level, continuing the successful joint-naming rights partnership alongside Ampol," said T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.

“We’ve always been proud to say that we’re one of the leading Red Bull teams in the world, and hopefully our success both on and off the track will continue to go from strength to strength,”

“I want to thank Miles [Wilson, Red Bull Managing Director], Blake [Evans, Red Bull Head of Motorsport] and the wider Red Bull family for their continued support. I’m excited to see what this partnership will bring over the next three years.”

Triple Eight will field a new driver line-up next season thanks to Shane van Gisbergen's impending defection to NASCAR.

His spot alongside Broc Feeney will be filled by current Erebus driver Will Brown.

shares
comments

Supercars responds to Burgess drink driving charge
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars responds to Burgess drink driving charge

Supercars responds to Burgess drink driving charge

Supercars

Supercars responds to Burgess drink driving charge Supercars responds to Burgess drink driving charge

Special Bathurst 1000 coin minted in Australia

Special Bathurst 1000 coin minted in Australia

Supercars
Bathurst

Special Bathurst 1000 coin minted in Australia Special Bathurst 1000 coin minted in Australia

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Supercars

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Lowndes makes 20-year Triple Eight commitment

Lowndes makes 20-year Triple Eight commitment

Supercars
The Bend

Lowndes makes 20-year Triple Eight commitment Lowndes makes 20-year Triple Eight commitment

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard

Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard

GT GT

Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe