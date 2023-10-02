Subscribe
Clock ticking on Ford Bathurst 1000 parity changes

Ford and its Supercars teams are nervously waiting on the green light for aero tweaks ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Thomas Randle, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT

The Blue Oval has proposed several aero tweaks ahead of the Great Race in a bid to further ease parity woes between the Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.

After another strong showing from the Camaros at the Sandown 500, Ford is hoping to have a revised front bar fitted to its fleet of Mustangs for Bathurst.

While not as aggressive as changes trialled by Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing since the round at The Bend, the alterations are focussed on the fog lamp cheeks in the front bar.

In readiness for the potential changes, Ford teams have produced the 3D printed parts that can be fitted to the front bars – should the green light be granted.

An answer on whether the changes will or won't be allowed could come as soon as this evening, while Ford is hoping that it won't come any later than Wednesday evening so that the changes can be made before the cars hit the track for first practice on Thursday.

While Supercars has shown willingness to allow the changes, despite the parity threshold having not formally been hit since Sandown, there is thought to be stiff opposition from GM and its homologation team Triple Eight.

Making such changes outside an official parity review is problematic in its legality and will likely require some leniency from GM to be allowed.

However T8 managing director Jamie Whincup has made little secret of his opposition to more changes before the Bathurst 1000, a concept he labelled "outrageous" in a recent interview with Motorsport.com.

GM and T8 is believed to still be firmly pushing back against the proposed changes, hence the hold-up on a formal yes or no from Supercars and a state of limbo for the Ford teams on the eve of the biggest race weekend of the season.

Regardless of any changes made for this weekend, it is – as first reported by Motorsport.com – expected that cars will be subjected to wind tunnel testing in the USA over the off-season.

While the focus on the aero packages has seen talk of engine deficiencies taken out of the spotlight recently, further testing of the V8 motors is set to ramp up this month.

As it stands the long wait for torque sensors could come to an end on the Gold Coast at the end of the month, which will allow Supercars to better assess the transient response of the quad cam Ford and the pushrod Chevrolet.

Long-held plans are transient dyno testing in Melbourne are also thought to be firming, that work feasibly kicking off late October as well.

