Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight improves emergency ventilator

shares
comments
Triple Eight improves emergency ventilator
By:
Apr 26, 2020, 11:41 PM

Supercars squad Triple Eight has unveiled a significantly improved version of its emergency field ventilator.

Dubbed 'The Conrod Project', T8 has continued to develop the compact, low-power ventilator prototype that it rolled out in late March.

The improved version features more detailed digital information and active responsiveness to patient breathing inputs.

There is also a motor racing-inspired 4G telemetry system, the data from which can be monitored in real time and then downloaded for further analysis later.

According to T8 team manager Mark Dutton, the updates have been made in line with advice from both the Therapeutic Goods Administration and personal consultation with medical professionals.

"The TGA has put together a specification document which has a ‘required’ list and a ‘desired’ list for Covid-19 ventilators," explained Dutton.

"Our ventilator is currently on track to satisfy both lists fully, but clearly would still need to be approved by the TGA if and when it goes into production.

“Today’s ICU ventilators have big graphical screens to display information, which is not in the document from the government, but when we spoke to doctors and ICU specialists, it was clear this was something we should incorporate so that we can aid medical professionals to deliver the best care for the patients.

"On top of that, it became apparent that it’s essential to have a machine that can automatically respond to the patient’s own breathing inputs and react to those positively. Achieving these and other goals for our machine has been a huge challenge but really satisfying.

“Triple Eight has always been an engineering company that goes racing. We have highly specialised engineers. Our skillsets include hitting deadlines, constant improvement, and working to rule books and regulations.

"So that’s perfectly suited to a crisis situation where you need the product now, you need it to keep getting better, and you need to not stop until it’s right, and that’s in our DNA."

 

Expanding on the telemetry feature, Dutton said it's a response to a potential lack of medical staff able to operate ventilators.

“When we first looked at The Conrod Project and spoke with doctors, their initial worry in Australia was not a lack of ventilators but a lack of staff to operate the ventilators,” he said.

“We’ve tackled that by installing onboard telemetry, like the race cars, so that means one specialist can be monitoring as many patients as they feel comfortable, whether that’s 10, 50 or 100, and with the onboard alarms they can then direct the attention to the patient that needs it.”

Cooling specialist PWR, which is highly active not just in Supercars but in Formula 1 and the wider automotive, aerospace and IT industries, is also involved in The Conrod Project.

“If a ventilator like this is required at some point, for use in sub-optimal conditions such as a field hospital, then PWR are equipped with world-class facilities right here in South East Queensland that could be available to start mass manufacturing very quickly," added Dutton.

Slider
List

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator
1/7

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator
2/7

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator
3/7

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator
4/7

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator
5/7

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator
6/7

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator

The Conrod Project, the development of emergency medical ventilator
7/7

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Next article
Ambrose to make virtual Supercars return

Previous article

Ambrose to make virtual Supercars return
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

Insight: What’s the future for the Le Mans 24h and WEC?

2
Formula 1

The hits and misses among Red Bull's 85 F1 proteges

3
Formula 1

The grand prix that Toyota should have won

4
Supercars

Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered

5
MotoGP

Top 10 disappointing rider signings in MotoGP

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Triple Eight improves emergency ventilator
VASC

Triple Eight improves emergency ventilator

Ambrose to make virtual Supercars return
eSpt

Ambrose to make virtual Supercars return

Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered
VASC

Stolen Penske Bathurst helmet recovered

Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries
VASC

Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries

Best of the banter – Supercars at Bathurst
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Bathurst

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.