Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback

shares
comments
Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback
By:

Retired Supercars racer Luke Youlden has strongly hinted at a comeback at this year's Bathurst 1000.

The veteran hung up his helmet back in 2019 following a difficult endurance campaign alongside David Reynolds at Erebus Motorsport, which included costly crashes at Mount Panorama and Sandown.

That came off the back of two hugely-impressive Bathurst efforts from Reynolds and Youlden, the pair winning the Great Race in 2017 and only missing out on a second win a year later when Reynolds suffered leg cramps in the final stint.

Youlden may be about to backflip on his retirement, however, telling the Parked Up podcast that he expects to be back on the Bathurst grid this year.

"I think I'll be there this year," he said. 

"I'm not in a position to make that announcement yet. [But] there's been lot's of interest."

Read Also:

Youlden went on to explain that the interest is being driven by the premium on more experienced co-drivers now Bathurst is the only endurance race, and there is no 500-kilometre warm-up.

"I think the one [endurance] race, and the fact that [Australia is] not opened up to the rest of the world, either," he said. 

"The other reason is that you get lots of young guys – you talk about Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki – these guys are moving up. Obviously there's two co-drivers that don't necessarily take a guy like me out of it. 

"It's quite a unique timeframe for experienced guys like myself. It puts us in a strong position to come back. I did say I'd retired from Supercars, but COVID has changed a lot. The fact that it's one race, lots of things have changed in two years."

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan's fiery reaction Youlden's form throughout the three 2019 enduro events was a key storyline in the tell-all Inside Line documentary.

However it could be that he lands back at Erebus, with speculation of what would publicly be seen as an unlikely reunion persistent for some weeks now.

Youlden did, however, say that "things have changed" since his earlier Bathurst 2021 talks. 

There are plenty of top seats still available for the Bathurst 1000, with the likes of Dick Johnson Racing, Tickford Racing, Brad Jones Racing and Kelly Grove Racing yet to lock in their line-ups.

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

Previous article

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Luke Youlden
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Special feature

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat

Rainey: Schwantz doesn’t get enough credit for ’93 title
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

Rainey: Schwantz doesn’t get enough credit for ’93 title

Latest news

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

1h
2
Esports

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021

3
WRC

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo

4
Supercars

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback

57min
5
Supercars

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle

Latest news

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback
Supercars

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021
Supercars

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal
Supercars

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal

Jacobson key contender for Team Sydney seat
Supercars

Jacobson key contender for Team Sydney seat

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.