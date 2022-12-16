Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Bahrain Video

Watch Bahrain Full Access: Episode 4

The final episode of the World Endurance Championship’s all access series concludes with the on-track Bahrain 8 Hours action and post-race celebrations and commiserations.

The season finale flashpoints are interspersed with behind the scenes footage of the title fights from each of the main WEC categories to bring the tension to life.

Expert commentator and 2014 WEC champion Anthony Davidson also provides insight through context within the title fights, explaining how Porsche’s GTE Pro world championship fight was swung away from it and towards Ferrari by untimely Full Course Yellows.

But the drama intensifies when the #51 AF Corse Ferrari, driven by James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, is hit by mechanical gremlins as the British driver radios in a gearbox problem. Using a mix of team radio, onboard footage and Ferrari garage reaction, the pressure intensifies as Pier Guidi jumps into the car for the final stint not knowing if it will get to the end of the race and take the title.

The Italian driver nurses his Ferrari home to take the crown over the #92 Porsche, sparking celebrations alongside the #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing squad clinching the WEC Hypercar world title and the #38 Jota squad taking the LMP2 trophy.

As the final episode wraps up, a teaser for what is to come in 2023 provides plenty of promise for more thrills.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

