Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Why Porsche drivers need a 30-page manual to drive the 963 Next / Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars
WEC News

Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns

Porsche has unveiled the driver line-ups for its assaults on the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year with its new 963 LMDh prototype.

Gary Watkins
By:
Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns

The German manufacturer has revealed how the 10 drivers for the dual programme run by the Porsche Penske Motorsport squad announced over the past year will be split across the two series.

Its #5 WEC entry will be shared by Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki, while the #6 963 will be raced by Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor.

Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet will team up for the full IMSA season in the #6 PPM entry, with the sister #7 963 being driven by Felipe Nasr and Matt Campbell.

It has been announced that Cameron will be the third driver in #6 for next month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona IMSA series opener, a role filled by Christensen in #7.

Porsche has yet to divulge whether Cameron and Christensen will also drive the two cars in the other IMSA enduros at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.

It has also been confirmed that Proton Competition will be one of the privateer teams running the 963 next year along with JOTA and JDC-Miller MotorSports.

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Michael Christensen, Nick Tandy

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Michael Christensen, Nick Tandy

Photo by: Porsche

The German team is expected to field one 963 in each of the WEC and the IMSA series when the first customer cars become available for the Spa and the Laguna Seca rounds of the respective series.

Porsche also announced at its annual Night of Champions prize-giving at its Weissach development facility on Saturday evening that Gianmaria Bruni, Romain Dumas, Richard Lietz and Thomas Preining have been retained as factory drivers for 2023.

Their programmes are currently being finalised, according to Porsche’s statement.

The factory contingent at Porsche is completed by Formula E racers Pascal Wehrlein and new-signing Antonio Felix da Costa, who will drive the new 99X Electric Gen3 racer next season.

Last year’s Porsche junior Laurin Heinrich has become a contracted driver, one tier down from full factory status, after winning last year’s Carrera Cup Germany.

His successor as the junior driver is Bastian Buus, who finished fourth in both the Porsche Supercup and Carrera Cup Germany in 2022.

Porsche also announced that Preining and Dennis Olsen, a contracted driver, will continue in the DTM, in which they raced with Timo Bernhard’s Team 75 Motorsport squad and SSR Performance respectively in 2022

It was not revealed for which teams they will race the new 992-shape 911 GT3 R that comes on stream in 2023.

The Nurburgring 24 Hours will again be part of Porsche’s factory programme next year.

Christensen, Estre, Makowiecki, Tandy and Preining as well as the former Porsche junior Ayhancan Guven, one of the roster of contracted drivers, are slated to be part of the programme expected to be centred on the Manthey team.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Porsche drivers need a 30-page manual to drive the 963
Previous article

Why Porsche drivers need a 30-page manual to drive the 963
Next article

Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars

Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Sebring could keep place on '24 WEC calendar alongside Qatar
WEC

Sebring could keep place on '24 WEC calendar alongside Qatar

Glickenhaus commits to 2023 WEC Hypercar programme
WEC

Glickenhaus commits to 2023 WEC Hypercar programme

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony Prime
Le Mans

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Latest news

Coca-Cola Racing coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Coca-Cola Racing coming to Supercars

Erebus Motorsport has confirmed that it will field a pair of Coca-Cola backed Camaros in Supercars next season.

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains

At a time of rampant calendar expansion, physiotherapists have becoming an increasingly important tool in a Formula 1 driver’s physical wellbeing. And as BEN EDWARDS explains, the winter is perhaps their most crucial period of the season.

The Mercedes F1 mindset that helped it bounce back in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes F1 mindset that helped it bounce back in 2022

Mercedes was helped through its difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 campaign by a culture of never having got carried away with its previous success, says Andrew Shovlin.

What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season

Aprilia MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro says he cycled a lot less in 2022 than he normally would between races as he “didn’t need to escape from my work” like before.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.