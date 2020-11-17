WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign

shares
comments
Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign
By:

Ex-Formula 1 and Indy car star Juan Pablo Montoya will contest the full 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season with the returning DragonSpeed LMP2 outfit.

Montoya, 45, makes the switch over to the WEC after three seasons as a full-time driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Acura Team Penske.

The Colombian will join perennial DragonSpeed drivers Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley in the team's solo Oreca 07 as the American squad makes a full-time WEC return, having sat out the 2019/20 campaign, from a new base near the Barcelona circuit.

Team boss Elton Julian commented: “I’m super pleased to make this announcement well in advance of next season. Our fantastic crew has stuck together through an incredibly challenging year, and are hungrier than ever to deliver for Henrik and his co-drivers.

"Having Henrik and Ben together again while adding Juan’s ultra-gifted and experienced hands to the equation gives me tremendous confidence in our potential not only to fight for our class titles but also feature high up in the overall results as the new top class finds its feet."

Montoya made his first outing for DragonSpeed in this year's Le Mans 24 Hours as a last-minute replacement for Pipo Derani, alongside Timothe Buret and Memo Rojas.

#21 Dragonspeed Oreca 07 - Gibson: Memo Rojas, Thimothé Buret, Juan Pablo Montoya

#21 Dragonspeed Oreca 07 - Gibson: Memo Rojas, Thimothé Buret, Juan Pablo Montoya

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

It was the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner's second outing at La Sarthe following his debut with the United Autosports LMP2 team in 2018.

“I’m really excited to be joining DragonSpeed for the full WEC season," Montoya said. "I had an amazing experience with them this year at Le Mans and I’m looking forward to racing again at so many classic venues with such a great group of people.”

DragonSpeed first joined the WEC for the 2018/19 superseason, operating entries in both the LMP1 and LMP2 classes.

It ran a customer BR Engineering BR1-Gibson in the top class for bronze-rated Hedman, Hanley and a revolving cast of other drivers including Pietro Fittipaldi and Renger van der Zande.

The team also fielded an Oreca LMP2 for Pastor Maldonado, Anthony Davidson and Roberto Gonzalez, winning a race at Spa and ending up third in the class standings.

DragonSpeed also branched out into the IndyCar Series in 2019, running a solo entry for Hanley in a handful of races including the Indianapolis 500, but the team has opted to end that programme in 2020 in favour of focussing completely on LMP2.

As part of that, the team will attempt to defend its LMP2 title in the IMSA season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, having already announced Eric Lux as its first driver.

#81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman, Colin Braun, Harrison Newey

#81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman, Colin Braun, Harrison Newey

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Toyota admits WEC's success handicap was conceptually flawed

Previous article

Toyota admits WEC's success handicap was conceptually flawed
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign

Konica: Bathurst race notes
Supercars Supercars / News

Konica: Bathurst race notes

John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

Former F1 driver convicted of child rape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Former F1 driver convicted of child rape

Latest news

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign

Toyota admits WEC's success handicap was conceptually flawed
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota admits WEC's success handicap was conceptually flawed

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win

Trending

1
MotoGP

Kallio replaces Lecuona for MotoGP's Portugal finale

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

59min
3
WEC

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign

39min
4
Supercars

Konica: Bathurst race notes

5
NASCAR Cup

John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways

15h

Latest news

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign
WEC

Montoya joins DragonSpeed for WEC LMP2 campaign

Toyota admits WEC's success handicap was conceptually flawed
WEC

Toyota admits WEC's success handicap was conceptually flawed

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway
WEC

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win
WEC

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title

Latest videos

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony 02:38
WEC
Nov 16, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights 03:12
WEC
Nov 14, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights 02:13
WEC
Nov 13, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956 02:05
WEC
Nov 2, 2020

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard 04:15
WEC
Oct 31, 2020

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.