Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC season
WEC News

Penske LMP2 headlines record 39-car entry in 2022 WEC

By:

US racing powerhouse Team Penske will compete full time in the FIA World Endurance Championship's LMP2 class this season as part of a record 39-car entry for the series.

Penske LMP2 headlines record 39-car entry in 2022 WEC

Penske's entry with a solo Oreca 07-Gibson was confirmed on the publication of the full list of participants on Wednesday morning.

The American operation is entering LMP2 as it gears up for the arrival of Porsche's new LMDh prototype with which it will undertake factory campaigns for the German manufacturer in both the WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023.

Its Oreca will be driven in the six-race WEC in 2022 by ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr, Dane Cameron and Emmanuel Collard.

Nasr and Cameron, who have both won the IMSA title, were announced last month as the first factory drivers for Porsche's return to the prototype ranks next year.

Veteran Collard returns to the Penske fold to take the seat reserved for a silver-rated driver under the LMP2 sporting rules. He was downgraded from gold to silver status for this season after reaching his 50th birthday last year.

The Frenchman, who has competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours on 24 occasions, raced a factory Penske Porsche RS Spyder LMP2 in the Sebring 12 Hours in 2006-08, taking an overall victory alongside Timo Bernhard and Romain Dumas in the last of those years.

Penske is returning to an FIA world championship for the first time since it closed its F1 team at the end of 1976.

Collard (right), won Sebring 12 Hours in Penske Porsche alongside Dumas and Bernhard in 2008

Collard (right), won Sebring 12 Hours in Penske Porsche alongside Dumas and Bernhard in 2008

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Its WEC entry in 2022 will take the team back to the Le Mans 24 Hours for for only the second time after fielding a Ferrari 512M in 1971.

The Oreca and then the LMDhs will be run from workshops in Mannheim adjacent to a Porsche dealership that has been part of the Penske Group since 2008.

Penske is part of a 15-car LMP2 field, up from last season's 11 entries, comprised entirely of Orecas.

Read Also:

The British JOTA squad will run two Orecas again as expected, despite the defection of Sean Gelael to WRT. Will Stevens, who raced for Caterham and Marussia in F1, will replace the retired Anthony Davidson alongside Antonio Felix da Costa and Roberto Gonzalez.

IndyCar regular Ed Jones will race JOTA's second car, along with former DTM driver Jonathan Aberdein and ex-FIA F3 racer Oliver Rasmussen.

The French Ultimate team is another team new to the WEC: it is moving up from the European Le Mans Series with Matthieu and Jean-Baptiste Lahaye and Francois Heriau.

The identity of the third driver in the Oreca fielded by the new Vector team alongside Nico Muller and Sebastien Bourdais has been confirmed as Ryan Cullen.

Lilou Wadoux, who finished third in the European Alpine one-make series, is the first driver named in the Richard Mille Racing Oreca, which is backed by the FIA's Women in Motorsport initiative.

The six-car Hypercar entry is as expected. The two Toyota GR010 Hybrids are joined by the pair of new Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars, the solo Alpine grandfathered LMP1 and one full-season entry from Glickenhaus, which so far has Olivier Pla listed against the 007 LMH.

 

GTE Pro is made up of the five expected factory cars, two each from Ferrari and Porsche and one from Chevrolet, while the GTE Am division has 13 entries, the same number as last season.

Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim will team up with Paul Dalla Lana full-time in his works-run Vantage GTE, with 2020 Nurburgring Long-distance Series champion David Pittard joining them to race in the WEC for the first time.

The 39 entries top the previous record of 36 cars for the 2018/19 WEC superseason.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC season
Previous article

Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC season
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign
WEC

Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign

WRT reveals first drivers for expanded 2022 WEC LMP2 programme
Video Inside
WEC

WRT reveals first drivers for expanded 2022 WEC LMP2 programme

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime
General

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Emmanuel Collard More from
Emmanuel Collard
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Ferrari No. 71 wins the 6 Hours of Spa Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Ferrari No. 71 wins the 6 Hours of Spa

Ferrari at Le Mans 24 Hours with eight cars 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ferrari at Le Mans 24 Hours with eight cars

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Power optimistic for 2022/’23 after last year’s struggles
IndyCar

Power optimistic for 2022/’23 after last year’s struggles

Penske, Mears, Foyt, Parnelli Jones pay tribute to Al Unser
Video Inside
IndyCar

Penske, Mears, Foyt, Parnelli Jones pay tribute to Al Unser

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Latest news

Penske LMP2 headlines record 39-car entry in 2022 WEC
WEC WEC

Penske LMP2 headlines record 39-car entry in 2022 WEC

Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC season
WEC WEC

Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC season

The 2022 WEC season entry list in full
WEC WEC

The 2022 WEC season entry list in full

Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.