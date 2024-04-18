All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WEC Imola

Vanwall working on 2025 WEC comeback with heavily-revised hypercar

Vanwall intends on returning to the World Endurance Championship grid in 2025 with a heavily-revised version of the Vandervell 680 LMH.

Heiko Stritzke
Heiko Stritzke
Upd:
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier, João Paulo de Oliveira

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Having not been granted a spot on the 19-car Hypercar grid for the 2024 season amid the arrival of Lamborghini, BMW and Alpine, among others, Vanwall is pressing ahead with plans to make a comeback next year, team boss Colin Kolles told Motorsport.com's sister title Motorsport-Total.com.

The German outfit's Le Mans Hypercar will undergo a major upgrade for its planned return, with the biggest change being the introduction of Pipo Motors' 3.5-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that previously powered the Glickenhaus SCG 007 LMH.

Vanwall has been hamstrung by the naturally-aspirared 4.5-litre Gibson motor, which was unable to reliably achieve the required power output allowed under the Balance of Performance system.

According to Kolles, the Gibson engine lacked up to 60 kilowatts or 80 bhp, severely compromising its straightline performance.

By contrast, the Pipo engine had originally been built for hypercar regulations requiring power outputs of up to 850 hp - a figure that was later reduced in the wake of the LMH-LMDh convergence. The engine is therefore over-engineered for the required maximum of 520kW and not under-engineered like its predecessor.

Such a major change has far-reaching consequences on the design of the Vanwall LMH. While the monocoque is kept the same to avoid new crash tests, almost everything that can be changed on the periphery has been altered.

This includes the addition of an intercooler to the air intake and cooling system, plus an exhaust that has a different exit angle to the Gibson unit.

As a result, various changes have to be made to the bodywork, which in turn affect the aerodynamics.

In addition, Vanwall will optimise the aerodynamics independently in order to make better use of the specified performance windows.

Coupled with the new engine, a new gearbox is also being installed to the car, which has seven forward gears instead of six. This requires a complete overhaul of the electronics and a reinstallation of the hardware components. The Cosworth control unit will also be brought to the latest specification.

Another major innovation is  the introduction of a brake-by-wire system, which is intended to provide more stability in braking zones. Futher, brake discs and pads with different specifications will be used. This, along with changes to the engine and transmission cooling, will also result in adjustments to the brake cooling.

The mechanical components have also been scrutinised. A new steering system is accompanied by a new suspension geometry. However, this has less to do with the engine than with the experience gained during the 2023 WEC season.

The decision to switch power units, with all its consequences, was made in the late summer of 2023 after the engine failures at Le Mans and Monza. Originally, Vanwall wanted to have the car ready for the Qatar 1812Km opener of 2024.

However, following the rejection of its entry for the WEC 2024, the costly express production of the components was halted.

The rollout of the updated car, which is currently under construction, is imminent, according to Kolles.

Vanwall only fielded one car in 2023. As Motorsport.com has learned, the WEC intends to introduce a rule for 2025 that requires each manufacturer to field two cars. Kolles is very much in support of this change and would also be prepared to bring two cars to the starting line.

Of course, the more challenging part will be to convince the WEC selection committee to consider the team again after its lacklustre performance in 2023. The WEC is planning to increase the number of grid slots for Hypercar and LMGT3 cars to 40 for 2025.

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - How IMSA use Advanced Data to Enforce the Rules

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why Porsche doesn't expect another WEC domination at Imola
Next article Peugeot surprised by severity of WEC Balance of Performance hit

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Heiko Stritzke
More from
Heiko Stritzke
Vettel impressed Porsche in 963 test but no Le Mans decision yet

Vettel impressed Porsche in 963 test but no Le Mans decision yet

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vettel impressed Porsche in 963 test but no Le Mans decision yet
NES season-opener canceled as Nurburgring tensions reach boiling point

NES season-opener canceled as Nurburgring tensions reach boiling point

VLN
NES season-opener canceled as Nurburgring tensions reach boiling point
NLS-NES row intensifies as ADAC, NR Holding get officially involved

NLS-NES row intensifies as ADAC, NR Holding get officially involved

VLN
NLS-NES row intensifies as ADAC, NR Holding get officially involved
Vanwall
More from
Vanwall
"Hard decision" for WEC to turn down Vanwall's 2024 entry

"Hard decision" for WEC to turn down Vanwall's 2024 entry

WEC
"Hard decision" for WEC to turn down Vanwall's 2024 entry
Briscoe convinced privateers like Vanwall can still have success in WEC

Briscoe convinced privateers like Vanwall can still have success in WEC

WEC
Briscoe convinced privateers like Vanwall can still have success in WEC
Vanwall to change engine suppliers for WEC Hypercar in 2024

Vanwall to change engine suppliers for WEC Hypercar in 2024

WEC
Vanwall to change engine suppliers for WEC Hypercar in 2024

Latest news

Niki Lauda’s 1976 German GP helmet to be auctioned at Miami GP

Niki Lauda’s 1976 German GP helmet to be auctioned at Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Niki Lauda’s 1976 German GP helmet to be auctioned at Miami GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
Why Herbert prefers a car he had to wrestle above his F1 winners

Why Herbert prefers a car he had to wrestle above his F1 winners

F1 Formula 1
Why Herbert prefers a car he had to wrestle above his F1 winners
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

MGP MotoGP
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia