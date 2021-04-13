WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Monza
18 Jul
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
26 Sep
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
20 Nov
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa
WEC / Breaking news

Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team

By:

British driver Oliver Webb will headline ARC Bratislava’s driver line-up in the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2021.

Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team

Webb, 30, will join the Slovakian outfit from the second round of the championship at Portimao in June, with his commitments in the GT Cup in the UK preventing him from taking part in the season opener at Spa-Francorchamps next month. The 30-year-old will be replaced at the Belgian venue by Asian Le Mans Series regular Darren Burke.

Team owner Miro Konopka will contest the entire six-round season, making his fifth start at Le Mans 24 Hours later in August. Experienced British GT driver Tom Jackson will join the duo for Spa, but the squad’s third driver for the rest of the season is yet to be confirmed. 

Webb won the European Le Mans title with Signatech Alpine in 2014 before graduating up to the WEC the following year with Team Morand, scoring a podium on his debut at Spa.

He moved up to the LMP1 class in 2015 with ByKolles and has been a part of its programme ever since, although the German outfit has only made sporadic appearances in the WEC in recent years with its troubled ENSO CLM P1/01 challenger.

ByKolles was due to be a part of the new Hypercar class of the WEC, but team boss Colin Kolles recently admitted that it is “unlikely” that it will be present on the grid this year.

Webb hasn’t been included in ByKolles’ hypercar development programme, with the outfit instead naming Tom Dillmann and former WTCR frontrunner Esteban Guerrieri as its two test drivers.

ARC Bratislava is entering the WEC in 2021 with a Ligier JS P217 and will be the only non-Oreca entrant on the grid.

It is taking advantage of a new Pro-Am subclass introduced in the WEC this year for LMP2 teams racing with a bronze driver. Under the new rules, Pro-Am runners will be classified separately in the championship and will also have a dedicated podium after each race.

Following ARC Bratislava’s announcement, PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports - making its WEC debut in preparation for a Le Mans assault - is the only LMP2 squad left still to name its drivers for the Spa opener. 

shares
comments
Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa

Previous article

Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa

Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Oliver Webb
Teams ARC Bratislava
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Supercars

Van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown

6h
2
Supercars

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites

3h
3
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

4
Formula 1

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history

16h
Latest news
Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team
WEC

Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team

1h
Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa
WEC

Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa

17h
Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022
WEC

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022

Apr 12, 2021
How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021
WEC

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021

Apr 10, 2021
Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston
WEC

Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston

Apr 9, 2021
Latest videos
Daniel Serra at Ferrari Finali Mondiali 02:20
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

Daniel Serra at Ferrari Finali Mondiali

James Calado at Finali Mondiali 02:57
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

James Calado at Finali Mondiali

AF Corse 488 GTE Livery 00:44
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

AF Corse 488 GTE Livery

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Feb 24, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Peugeot in sportscars 03:45
WEC
Feb 15, 2021

Peugeot in sportscars

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rowe Racing won't enter Porsche in DTM this year
DTM / Breaking news

Rowe Racing won't enter Porsche in DTM this year

DTM wants to be the fastest GT3 series in 2021
DTM / Breaking news

DTM wants to be the fastest GT3 series in 2021

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Oliver Webb
ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa Spa-Francorchamps
WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

More from
ARC Bratislava
Historic result at the first ever 6 hour race in the Asian Le Mans Series Buriram
Asian Le Mans / Race report

Historic result at the first ever 6 hour race in the Asian Le Mans Series

Laurent on pole for the 6 Hours of Buriram Buriram
Asian Le Mans / Qualifying report

Laurent on pole for the 6 Hours of Buriram

6 Hours of Buriram – preview Buriram
Asian Le Mans / Preview

6 Hours of Buriram – preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020

Trending Today

Van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history

Latest news

Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team

Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021
WEC WEC / Special feature

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.