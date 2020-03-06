Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
First Practice in
06 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio

shares
comments
GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 1:35 PM

Guerlain Chicherit and Rokas Baciuska will continue to compete in the World Rallycross Championship in 2020 but in a pair of Renault Clio Supercars, running under the GCK UNKORRUPTED team banner.

GC Kompetition owner and founder Chicherit has raced a Renault Megane RS RX for the last two years in World RX, originally developed by British firm Prodrive, and while he drove alongside Swede Anton Marklund in the GCK squad full-time last year, 2018 Super1600 champion Baciuska joined the effort in a third Megane part way through the season.

Chicherit and Baciuska will now switch to driving revised versions of the Renault Clio RS RXs that the GCK Academy outfit ran last year for Cyril Raymond and Guillaume De Ridder in World RX.

The cars have been developed through the off-season with improvements to weight distribution, an engine update from French firm Oreca and the implementation of BOS suspension.

“I won’t pull any punches: we’re here to cause trouble! I’m stoked to be bringing UNKORRUPTED into World RX, and together we will push the limits and not be afraid to ruffle some feathers,” said Chicherit.

“I’ve spent my whole career taking on new challenges and ‘changing the rules’, and this time is no different. I’m already psyched for the season to start, it’s felt like we’ve been waiting forever.

"Nothing in motorsport offers a bigger adrenaline rush than rallycross, and ever since my first time in World RX (in 2015) I’ve had the rallycross bug.

"After getting some of my best results and performances last season, and seeing all the work and testing that has gone into the Clio R.S. RX for this year, I can’t wait to get started.”

Baciuska won the Super1600 title in 2018 with Volland Racing, then started the 2019 World RX campaign in an ES Motorsport Skoda Fabia, before splitting with the squad and subsequently joining GCK. In the team’s Megane he led the day one order in the French and Latvian rounds.

“It’s awesome to be driving alongside Guerlain again – I loved the opportunity to join GCK last year and am super excited to be part of UNKORRUPTED this season,” said the Lithuanian.

“2019 was a massive year for me as it proved to me and to others that I have the speed to compete right at the top of World RX. But in 2020 I want even more.

"After seeing all the developments on the Clio R.S. RX, I just want to get started and push for the very top. I’m no longer the new kid on the block, so it’s time for me to take the gloves off and get to work.”

It is yet to be announced as to whether the squad’s Meganes will also run in World RX this season, although Chicherit, Baciuska and Marklund are all known to have tested the car in Portugal earlier this year, alongside the revised Clio.

Related video

Next article
World RX reveals Nurburgring rallycross track layout

Previous article

World RX reveals Nurburgring rallycross track layout
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Barcelona

Barcelona

17 Apr - 19 Apr

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption

2
Formula 1

Williams "unrecognisable" compared to 12 months ago

3
Le Mans

Toyota drivers praise "cool" new Le Mans qualifying format

4
IndyCar

Wickens: “Ruthless” Alonso will boost Arrow McLaren SP

5
Formula 1

Racing Point: 'Pink Mercedes' route impossible until now

56m

Latest news

GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio
WRX

GCK World RX duo ditch Renault Megane for Clio

World RX reveals Nurburgring rallycross track layout
WRX

World RX reveals Nurburgring rallycross track layout

Hansen poised to defend World Rallycross title
WRX

Hansen poised to defend World Rallycross title

Kristoffersson closing on World Rallycross return
WRX

Kristoffersson closing on World Rallycross return

Kristoffersson weighing up RX return for 2020
WRX

Kristoffersson weighing up RX return for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.