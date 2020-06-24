Top events
Esports
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT: Kyalami
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

World RX resumes 2020 campaign with three double-headers

shares
comments
World RX resumes 2020 campaign with three double-headers
By:
Jun 24, 2020, 7:59 AM

The World Rallycross Championship will feature a trio of double-header events to get its revised 2020 season underway, while the new Finnish round has been officially launched.

The first three events of the rescheduled campaign, that was confirmed by the World Motor Sport Council on Friday, in Sweden, Finland and Latvia will all double-up to host individual points-scoring rounds on both Saturday and Sunday, instead of the traditional single event run over two days format.

World RX promoter IMG had already announced plans to run a double-header at in Abu Dhabi as the revised schedule’s penultimate weekend, on the Friday and Saturday of the UAE’s round in October, but it’s now understood that the Yas Marina circuit will host a single round.

Other events in Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany will continue to host conventional single rounds, to make up a 11-round calendar.

Read Also:

The changes were revealed in conjunction with the launch of the new Finnish round which will be organised by multiple European rallycross championship winning team and the operations arm of Marcus Gronholm’s World RX squad, SET Promotion.

Finland’s return to World RX for the first time in six years will be held behind closed doors at the Kouvola Circuit, and shown on Finnish broadcaster Yle’s free-to-air channels.

“I’m delighted that we can add events in Finland,” said World RX boss Paul Bellamy. “Everything from the initial idea, to getting a contract, has taken just a few weeks and illustrates the best kind of lateral thinking and cooperation from the event organiser, our World RX competitors, the IMG World RX team and the FIA to recognise an opportunity and make the most of it.”

A World Rallycross statement said that it would be up to the local authorises for each event to determine if spectators would be allowed to attend, stating: “All events in 2020 will run within the prevailing national health and safety requirements for mass gatherings and individual event organisers will provide information on spectator attendance closer to their race date.”

Event Manager of the new Finnish round, SET Promotion’s Sami Puumalainen said: “It's fantastic that Finnish motor sport expertise is so trusted in the world and we have the opportunity to organise a World Rallycross Championship race in Finland this summer. We have been able to create the package on a tight schedule, thanks to the help of professional people and good partners. Our main focus is to organise a great event for the competitors, and at the same time to take care of the safety of the participants, with all the necessary restrictions.”

Next article
Rules change would allow Subaru to enter WRX

Previous article

Rules change would allow Subaru to enter WRX

Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
Supercars

Walkinshaw tests staff and drivers for COVID-19

2h
2
WEC

Race of my Life: Martin Brundle on the 1991 British Empire Trophy

3
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

4
Supercars

Supercars responds to scathing open letter

5
TCR Australia

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed

Latest news

World RX resumes 2020 campaign with three double-headers
WRX

World RX resumes 2020 campaign with three double-headers

Rules change would allow Subaru to enter WRX
WRX

Rules change would allow Subaru to enter WRX

World RX Esports: Blomqvist upsets van Gisbergen in Norway
Esports

World RX Esports: Blomqvist upsets van Gisbergen in Norway

World RX Esports series heads to Norway as Paddon joins field
Esports

World RX Esports series heads to Norway as Paddon joins field

World RX reveals revised 2020 calendar, adds Finland
WRX

World RX reveals revised 2020 calendar, adds Finland

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.