Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP4 in
00 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in
13 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

shares
comments
FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars
By:

The next generation of World Rally Championship cars will adopt a bespoke 100kW plug-in hybrid system after the final 'Rally1' technical regulations were agreed by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

As well as giving crews a power boost on the stages, the technology is set to be used on road sections.

Test work on the new system, which was awarded to German firm Compact Dynamics in March, is expected to begin next February.

To improve safety, Rally1 cars will feature a secondary hoop built into the roll cage behind the driver and co-driver to increase torsional stiffness in the case of a roll. Side impact protection is also being beefed up, with more material being introduced into the door bars.

Other changes introduced by the World Motor Sport Council include reducing the number of engines each crew can run in the WRC from three to two, and removing the anti-lag system's fresh air valve, to push costs down.

The FIA's Rally Director, Yves Matton, said: "Looking to the future, the key is the elements of the Rally1 philosophy: first, hybrid and sustainable technology; second, improvement in safety; and third, cost reduction.

"These are even more important now than when we started with these rules two years ago.

"Introducing the hybrid car was key to getting the manufacturers' commitment for 2022 and this is why it was not possible to think about postponing the introduction of this technology in the World Rally Championship.

"We should be able to communicate more about this in a near future."

Read Also:

The FIA has also announced that electrification will be introduced to the second tier of the World Rally Championship, with Rally2 cars receiving assistance from a mild 48-volt system.

In tandem with a small lithium-ion battery and belt-driven integrated starter-generator, the set-up produces an extra 10bhp.

It is hoped the off-the-shelf technology, which is currently being widely used on passenger cars, will be signed off next September before it comes into effect for the beginning of the 2022 WRC2 season.

In a statement, the FIA said its objective is "to demonstrate how existing road-car technology can be transferred into the motorsport arena, rather than the 'plug-in' hybrid performance-orientated system that is being developed for Rally1".

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles

Previous article

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

Trending Today

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid

Quartararo expects “big potential” Ducati comeback at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo expects “big potential” Ducati comeback at Aragon

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
World Superbike World Superbike / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000

Latest news

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles

Rally GB edges closer to Northern Ireland move
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Rally GB edges closer to Northern Ireland move

How the WRC's bit-part player reignited Hyundai's challenge Prime
WRC WRC / Special feature

How the WRC's bit-part player reignited Hyundai's challenge

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

1h
2
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

3
Supercars

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

4
Supercars

Tim Edwards joins FPR

5
Supercars

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid

1h

Latest news

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars
WRC

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles
WRC

WRC leader Evans upbeat despite Rally Italy struggles

Rally GB edges closer to Northern Ireland move
WRC

Rally GB edges closer to Northern Ireland move

How the WRC's bit-part player reignited Hyundai's challenge
WRC

How the WRC's bit-part player reignited Hyundai's challenge

Ogier: Monza WRC addition is “great news” for rally fans
WRC

Ogier: Monza WRC addition is “great news” for rally fans

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS15-16 01:51
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS15-16

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS13-114 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS13-114

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS11-12 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS11-12

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS7-10 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS7-10

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS4-6 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS4-6

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.