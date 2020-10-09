Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP2 in progress . . .
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

shares
comments
WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider
By:

The FIA has announced that the 2020 World Rally Championship will conclude in Italy with the Monza Rally on December 4-6, amid doubts over the feasibility of the Ypres Rally.

While the FIA's statement didn’t explicitly mention Ypres, it stated that Monza will be the eighth round of the 2020 season, suggesting the Belgian event remains on course to be run on November 20-21 despite doubts caused by the fluid coronavirus situation in the country.

The Monza Rally has been held annually since 1978 and over the years it has attracted stars from both the rallying and the circuit racing world, with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi being the most notable regular figure - winning the rally seven times.

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo and Sebastien Loeb have also won the Monza Rally once each, while current ex-Formula 1 star Robert Kubica claimed victory in the 2014 edition of the event.

WRC will adopt its short format schedule for the title decider, with just 220km of timed running scheduled in and around the iconic Monza circuit in the Lombard region of Italy.

In a statement, the FIA said ‘majority of the first and last day action’ will be held at the circuit, while Saturday’s middle leg will run on closed public roads.

“As the final round of the championship, there’s a strong chance both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ WRC titles could go right down to the wire on Monza’s roads,” WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel said.

“The WRC prides itself on rewarding rallying’s best all-round driver across multiple terrains and varied conditions. This type of rally is rare in our championship but will provide a thrilling finale to an unpredictable year.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, Automobile Club d’Italia president added: “For Automobile Club d’Italia it will be another commitment during a season where we were the protagonists in all the major sports events.

“Our discussions with WRC Promoter have also led to it being considered as a contingency event for 2021.

“The event in the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, the ‘Temple of Speed’, will be great for the series. It will be an incredible show and a unique experience for car and tyre manufacturers, teams, drivers and all the other protagonists of a high-quality WRC event."

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’

Previous article

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Perth Supercars circuit to undergo resurfacing, name change
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Perth Supercars circuit to undergo resurfacing, name change

Kentucky: Race notes
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Kentucky: Race notes

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Latest news

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’

Ogier: I’m not giving up on seventh WRC title despite deficit
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier: I’m not giving up on seventh WRC title despite deficit

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race Prime
WRC WRC / Special feature

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
Supercars

Perth Supercars circuit to undergo resurfacing, name change

3
NASCAR

Kentucky: Race notes

4
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

5
Formula 1

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

39m

Latest news

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider
WRC

WRC announces Monza Rally as 2020 title decider

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’
WRC

Watch: The rally hero so unfashionable they called him ‘slack’

Ogier: I’m not giving up on seventh WRC title despite deficit
WRC

Ogier: I’m not giving up on seventh WRC title despite deficit

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race
WRC

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Breen to contest inaugural Belgian WRC event for Hyundai
WRC

Breen to contest inaugural Belgian WRC event for Hyundai

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS1-3 01:48
WRC
2h

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna SS1-3

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown 01:52
WRC

WRC: Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown

1985 WRC World Champion - Timo Salonen 01:31
WRC

1985 WRC World Champion - Timo Salonen

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.