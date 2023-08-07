Subscribe
WRC / Rally Greece News

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

Sebastien Ogier is set to rejoin Toyota for the 10th round of the World Rally Championship in Greece next month.

Tom Howard
By:
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The eight-time world champion is contesting a partial WRC campaign for the second consecutive season, with the Frenchman expected to compete in as many as seven rounds this year.

After missing last month's round in Estonia and last weekend's trip to Finland, Ogier is expected to make his sixth start of the season at the Acropolis Rally from 7-10 September.

The 39-year-old has won three of his five WRC outings this year, scoring wins in Monte Carlo, Mexico and Safari Rally Kenya.

Ogier revealed his plan to compete in Greece, for the first time since 2021, in a social media post following Elfyn Evans' Rally Finland victory last weekend.

"Super proud of my team again!" Ogier posted on social media. "Very well done and a fantastic result.

"Congratulations especially to Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin and also very happy for Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston for the podium. See you soon in Greece."

Ogier is currently fifth in the championship standings despite only competing in only five rallies. He has previously won the Acropolis Rally in 2011 when he defeated Citroen team-mate Sebastian Loeb by 10.5s.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomek Kalinski

Ogier's attendance in Greece means Toyota will once again field four GR Yaris entries including championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Hyundai has also confirmed that veteran Dani Sordo will take over the third i20 N after Finn Teemu Suninen drove the car to fifth and fourth-place finishes in Estonia and Finland respectively.

Sordo attended Estonia to help Suninen adapt to the Rally1 car ahead of the Finn's first WRC event driving hybrid machinery.

Read Also:

The 40-year-old was part of Hyundai's first WRC podium lockout achieved at the Acropolis last year, finishing third behind winner Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak. Sordo's best result on Greece's rough gravel roads came in 2013 when he finished second behind then-Volkswagen driver Jari-Matti Latvala.

"We look forward to seeing Esapekka back with Dani and Thierry in Greece after a well-deserved break for most of the rally community," said Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

