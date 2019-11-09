Top events
WRC / Rally Australia / Breaking news

Rally Australia facing threat from raging bush fires

shares
comments
Rally Australia facing threat from raging bush fires
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 9:52 PM

Rally Australia officials are becoming increasingly concerned by the onset of bush fires in New South Wales.

Because of the fires, the roads being used for the final round of the World Rally Championship are currently closed to all traffic – including event officials hoping to set stages up for the recce which starts on Tuesday.

Clerk of the course of the Coffs Harbour-based event, Wayne Kenny, has issued the following communication: “Currently there are many significant bush fires in various parts if New South Wales. 

“At present, there has been no significant impact on the roads to be used on Rally Australia. The organisers are in close and regular contact with the authorities who are very aware of the upcoming event and [are] assisting in every way possible. All forest areas to be used for the rally are currently closed to all traffic as a precautionary measure, this includes no access for any rally related activity.”

The organisers of the event have no further comment to make on the bush fires which are burning through New South Wales.

Read Also:

While the town of Coffs is clear of fires, Motorsport.com understands they are close to the stages which are scheduled to be used at next week’s event. The first deadline for the event comes on Tuesday, the first day of a two-day recce of the whole route.

With the Pacific Highway closed north of Sydney, there had been concerns about getting freight to Coffs Harbour, but Motorsport.com understands the service park construction is going ahead without problems.

One source among the factory teams told Motorsport.com: “Things aren’t looking great at the moment. Obviously, the rally is very important to us, but at times like this, there are more important factors to consider.”

A further communication from Kenny is expected later in the weekend.

Check out our Rally Australia podcast...

 

 

Next article
Evans tipped to replace Tanak at Toyota in 2020

Previous article

Evans tipped to replace Tanak at Toyota in 2020

Next article

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires
