Solberg and Sordo to share third WRC Hyundai in 2022

The pair will join Thierry Neuville and 2019 champion Ott Tanak to complete the Korean marque’s driver line-up for the WRC’s new hybrid Rally1 era.

Solberg, the son of 2003 world champion Petter Solberg, had been tipped to make the step up to the third car after impressing in the WRC car in selected outings this season, with a third appearance set for Rally Spain later this month.

Likewise, Sordo had teased his 2022 plans would not come as surprise last month. Confirmation his services will be retained will see the experienced Spaniard continue with Hyundai since joining the team in 2014, albeit in a part-time capacity.

For Solberg, this will be his first proper assault on the WRC with the 20-year-old having largely focussed this year’s campaign around a WRC2 programme with Hyundai.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to climb into the third WRC car to do selected events together with Dani Sordo. It is really cool,” said Solberg, who tested Hyundai’s 2022 prototype car last month.

“I also have the other team-mates, Thierry and Ott, who are great people to learn from and who have great experience. I’m only just 20, so it’s a huge step so early in my career.

“I am really looking forward to it, and finding out what events I will do. I am excited to drive the new era of car, the Rally1; it’s definitely a special time to be involved in WRC.”

After spending the last three years sharing a car with recently confirmed M-Sport driver Craig Breen, Sordo is looking forward to working with a new rising star in Solberg.

“I have said many times before that Hyundai Motorsport is like a family to me, so I am pleased to continue my career with them into the new hybrid era of WRC,” said Sordo.

“We have been working together for many years and we have shared some important moments.

“I am looking forward to even more to come as we prepare for fresh challenges.

“It is important to have consistency as we face new regulations, but we are also fortunate to have new talent like Oliver with us on this new adventure. I am excited.”

Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo added: “We are pleased to confirm Dani and Oliver in our third car for next season, alongside Thierry and Ott.

“We think it’s the best compromise between experience and youth, and the ideal mix for a new era of WRC.

“Not only will Dani drive a selected number of events, but he will also be working with us on events when Oliver steps in.

“His approach to racing and his extensive experience will be a great asset to our team when our learning curve with new regulations will be high.

“We will have important continuity and mutual trust; it is also good to have new blood like Oliver, alongside the experience that our existing crews will bring.

“We will undoubtedly have a very strong line-up as we embark on a fresh chapter for Hyundai Motorsport.”

It is not yet clear as to how the events will be split between Solberg and Sordo next season.

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai Motorsport Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images