After flirting with a move to MotoGP with Yamaha, 2021 WSBK champion Razgatlioglu surprised the paddock earlier this season when he announced his decision to leave the Japanese marque in favour of joining the works BMW team next year.

It means either van der Mark or team-mate Scott Redding will have to make way for the Turkish rider.

While speculation has centred on whether Redding will choose to remain at BMW or leave, van der Mark - who joined the Bavarian manufacturer from Yamaha in 2021 - is adamant that his seat is not under any threat.

“It’s interesting and it shows BMW is behind the project,” said van der Mark. “They got a world champion excited about the project - it shows they want to win.

“I don’t have to worry about my future, I’m sure it will be announced soon.”

Asked if a move to the satellite Bonovo BMW team could be an option, van der Mark simply replied: “No.”

Van der Mark has been absent from the WSBK grid since the third round of the season at Assen, where he suffered a huge high-side crash that left him with a broken left femur.

The Dutchman attended last weekend’s Donington Park round, and is weighing up whether to make a return to action at Imola next week.

“It’s healing better than we expected,” said van der Mark of his injuries. “I rode at Assen [on a BMW street bike] a few days ago, but I was struggling with the change of direction.

“It was fun, but I wasn’t ready to race [at Donington]. I can ride, but I won’t ride just to compete. I want to be at full strength, otherwise it doesn’t make sense.”

Van der Mark’s latest injury woes follow a disrupted 2022 campaign in which he missed five early-season rounds, sapping the momentum gained during a strong end to the ‘21 season that yielded a first win with BMW.

“We made some progress with this project at the beginning, but it’s been difficult for two years now,” he lamented. “It’s difficult for the team to work with other riders; it’s easier when you build everything around proven riders.

“I’m even more motivated now. BMW is pushing hard and bringing many new parts. I’m fed up sitting at home now, I want to race, win and improve the bike.”