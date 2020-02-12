Ducati reveals 2020 World Superbike livery

The Borgo Panigale marque took the covers off the new design, which is similar in appearance to last year's livery, at a special launch event on Wednesday at Imola.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali was on hand as well as Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna, sporting director Paolo Ciabatti and riders Scott Redding and Chaz Davies.

The team will be aiming to build on the potential shown last year by the V4 R, which won the first 11 races of the 2019 season in the hands of WSBK rookie Alvaro Bautista, as it seeks to dethrone Kawasaki and five-time series champion Jonathan Rea.

Slider List Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1 / 13 Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing Ducati 2 / 13 Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing Ducati 3 / 13 Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing Ducati and Aruba.it Racing Ducati team management 4 / 13 Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing Ducati 5 / 13 Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing Ducati 6 / 13 Ducati Panigale VR 4 R 2020 7 / 13 Ducati Panigale VR 4 R 2020 8 / 13 Ducati Panigale VR 4 R 2020 9 / 13 Ducati Panigale VR 4 R 2020 10 / 13 Ducati Panigale VR 4 R 2020 11 / 13 Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing Ducati 12 / 13 Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati 13 / 13

Reigning British Superbike champion Redding joins the team for 2020 in place of Bautista, who has switched to Honda this year, and set the pace in his first official test outing as a factory Ducati rider last November at Aragon.

"Since I arrived at Aruba.it Ducati I felt very welcome, very happy, very relaxed, which is very important," commented Redding. "We had a lot of smiles already in the first test we did.

"The test went really well for us. I was happy to get back on the bike, I felt very good from the outset. The guys worked hard to give me a good package already, it's always good to start the season with a good feeling on the bike.

"I feel relaxed and confident, and I feel we have a good chance to have a good season."

While Bautista finished the 2019 season with 16 race wins to his name and second in the points behind champion Rea, Davies endured a harder time, placing sixth overall and scoring a solitary victory at Laguna Seca.

The Welshman came into the year carrying a back injury but is convinced that, now he's back at full fitness, he is set for a much stronger 2020 campaign.

"This year will be much different to last year because 100 percent in shape physically, which is fundamental to start the season in the best way possible," said Davies. "I really trust in the fact I can do a wonderful season."

Related video