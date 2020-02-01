Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

"Strange" Barni Ducati needs to be changed "a lot"

shares
comments
"Strange" Barni Ducati needs to be changed "a lot"
By:
Feb 1, 2020, 2:20 PM

Leon Camier says the Barni Racing World Superbike team has got the Ducati V4 Panigale in a “strange” area for him at present and the bike needs changing “a lot”.

Camier joins the customer Ducati squad for 2020 after two unsuccessful years on the previous-generation Honda Fireblade, though has been absent for much of testing due to a shoulder injury he picked up in a crash at a test in Aragon last November.

Former GRT Yamaha WSBK rider Sandro Cortese stood in for Camier at Jerez and at Portimao, though the Briton did complete some laps on Monday in Portugal to get an understanding of the bike before the final test at Phillip Island prior to the first round in February.

Camier highlighted the electronics of the Ducati as the biggest area of understanding needed, though he says this is “normal”.

“The plan wasn’t to really ride this test, but we did some work with the physio here John Laverty – Eugene’s brother – and immediately felt like a little bit better,” Camier told WorldSBK.com at Portimao.

“So I thought maybe I could try the bike and just stay very, very calm and try to get a feeling for position on the bike, for electronics.

“For sure I wasn’t strong on the bike, laptime was a long, long way off. But it was just to try and ride around and understand something. For sure we need to do a lot of work with the electronics, which is normal, and put the bike in the right area for me.

“It seems that wherever they’ve got the bike at the minute it’s very strange for me. So, I need to change a lot the bike, then we’ll see if I can keep improving and go faster.

“First thing is to get fit and healthy, and then we’ll see.”

Read Also:

Comparing the Ducati with the Honda he previously rode, Camier added: “Chassis is very different, very stiff on the Ducati. A lot more nervous feeling, a bit more race bike feeling [than the Honda], if you like.

“The bike uses a lot of electronics, there’s a lot of work going on with the electronics which I need to understand how this works to get the best from this.

“At the minute it’s really difficult to say until I get a firm understanding of what’s doing what, at the minute I don’t have any understanding. Then we’ll have more of an idea of what we need to work on.

“Traction control seems to play a big part in the bike. If you have too much power against traction control it seems to create some problems with the stiff chassis.

“It’ll take some time to learn, but then we should be able to make some progress.”

Despite not setting any representative laptimes and feeling “very weak” on the bike, Camier believes his outing at Portimao on Monday was “100 percent a benefit” to him.

Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team

Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team

Photo by: WSBK

Related video

Next article
Honda still working on "fundamentals" of new bike

Previous article

Honda still working on "fundamentals" of new bike
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Leon Camier
Teams Barni Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar

Trending

1
MotoGP

Quartararo: Factory bike offer influenced Yamaha decision

3h
2
MotoGP

Marquez rides bike for first time since surgery

3
Formula 1

Racing Point wants 'best of the rest' status in 2020

2h
4
Formula 1

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments

5
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell takes stunning pole

Latest videos

WSBK: 2020 Calendar 02:12
World Superbike

WSBK: 2020 Calendar

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

Latest news

"Strange" Barni Ducati needs to be changed "a lot"
WSBK

"Strange" Barni Ducati needs to be changed "a lot"

Honda still working on "fundamentals" of new bike
WSBK

Honda still working on "fundamentals" of new bike

Razgatlioglu feeling "incredible" aboard Yamaha
WSBK

Razgatlioglu feeling "incredible" aboard Yamaha

Razgatlioglu edges Redding in Portimao WSBK test
WSBK

Razgatlioglu edges Redding in Portimao WSBK test

Rea ends Jerez test fastest as Lowes crashes
WSBK

Rea ends Jerez test fastest as Lowes crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.